Dr Hilary sparked Ofcom complaints after appearing on Lorraine
Viewers didn't like one of his claims

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Dr Hilary Jones appeared on Lorraine and has sparked over 1,000 complaints to Ofcom.

Resident GMB and Lorraine health expert Hilary, 68, implored unvaccinated people to get their Covid jabs.

However, one of his claims didn’t go down well with some.

Dr Hilary on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

What did Dr Hilary Jones say on Lorraine?

On Monday December 6, Dr Hilary appeared on Lorraine.

Host Lorraine Kelly and Dr Hilary discussed the latest Covid variant, Omicron, and the booster roll-out.

During that discussion, Dr Hilary implored viewers who had not been vaccinated to get jabbed.

Read more: Life Stories viewers in tears as Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek’s anniversary gesture

He also claimed that 90 per cent of the people currently in hospital with the virus are unvaccinated.

“…The government’s aim is to get everyone boosted by the end of January, who is eligible, so that’s really good news and that will confer a good degree of protection against even Omicron,” he said.

“Those people who haven’t been vaccinated, we’d really love you to think again and be vaccinated because 90 per cent of people in hospital are unvaccinated.”

How did viewers react?

However, Dr Hilary’s advice did not go down well with some.

In fact, 1,312 people complained to TV’s governing body about the comments.

During the show, some viewers took to Twitter to have a go at Dr Hiliary.

One wrote angrily: “#Lorraine can somebody stop Hilary Jones Lying about the amount of patients in hospital are unvaccinated…

“… saying that 90% of patients in hospital are unvaccinated is a down right lie @DrHilaryJones the real figure is 30%.”

Another added: “Shame on you Dr Hilary on the Lorraine Kelly show for your blatant mistruth.

“Covid hospitalisations are not 90% unvaccinated, it is vaccinated who dominate the hospitals.

“Check facts on UK government surveillance publications, it’s all there.”

Boris Johnson at yesterday’s press conference (Credit: BBC News)

Omicron restrictions

Yesterday (Wednesday December 8), Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new measures to combat the Omicron variant.

He told a press conference that masks will now be mandatory in “most public spaces” including cinemas and theatres unless eating or drinking.

Read more: Boris Johnson warns COVID restrictions ‘could be put in place swiftly’

The Prime Minister also asked people to work from home if they can from Monday.

People will also need to show evidence of a negative lateral flow test for nightclubs and gigs.

