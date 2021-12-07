COVID restrictions could be imposed “swiftly” if needed, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted.

He informed ministers this morning (Tuesday December 7) that the Omicron variant is more infectious than the Delta coronavirus strain.

However, advice concerning Christmas parties and other gatherings has not yet changed.

Neither have calls for Plan B measures such as working from home and vaccine passports been implemented.

Are new COVID restrictions imminent? (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

What has Boris Johnson said about new COVID restrictions?

The PM’s spokesperson indicated today the government is ready to act “relatively” quickly.

“We are able to move relatively swiftly if required,” they said.

Officials have also reportedly tested out vaccine passports.

Masks are compulsory in certain settings (Credit: AGZ / SplashNews.com)

‘Booster vaccines remain our best defence’

The PM’s spokesperson also stressed the importance of booster jabs in tackling Omicron.

Mr Johnson had his own booster recently.

We are able to move relatively swiftly if required.

The spokesperson said of Tuesday’s meeting with the Cabinet: “The Prime Minister said it was too early to draw conclusions on the characteristics of Omicron. But that early indications were that it was more transmissible than Delta.”

They continued: “The Prime Minister reiterated that booster vaccines remain our best defence against new and existing variants.

“The NHS is on course to meet the target of offering a booster to all adults by the end of January.”

The PM recently received his booster jab (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Restrictions before or after Christmas?

Reports claim the PM will announce any new COVID restrictions before Parliament goes into recess on Thursday December 16.

However, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has already indicated Omicron is now spreading in the community.

And even though deputy PM has told Brits to “enjoy Christmas“, SAGE expert Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter has warned further restrictions could immediately follow in January.

