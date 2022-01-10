Oti Mabuse has announced her latest career move on her Instagram today (Monday, January 10).

The 31-year-old pro dancer is set to front a brand new ITV show which is due to air later this year!

Oti Mabuse’s exciting announcement

The Strictly star has landed another TV role (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Oti took to Instagram to share her latest exciting career news with her 637k followers today. The Strictly dancer revealed to her fans that she’s going to be hosting a new ITV show called Romeo & Duet.

Oti posted a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption announcing the news.

“My heart is just filled with excited and joy about this announcement,” she wrote.

“I’m so thrilled to be the host of the brand new ITV show Romeo & duet due to air later on this year,” she continued.

“To @mel_md_goat_films who is such a positive light in my life and has done nothing but support and motivate me, I adore you and thank you for being an IMPOSSIBLE WOMAN.”

She ended the caption by writing: “Woop woop. I can’t even begin to explain how this feels – still can’t believe it.”

How did her followers react to the news?

Oti’s fans were loving her announcement (Credit: SplashNews)

Plenty of Oti’s 637k followers poured into the comment section of her post to congratulate her on her new ITV show.

“Yesssss baby girlll,” fellow dancer Nancy Xu said.

“Congrats Oti!!!! So awesome,” Ore Oduba commented.

“Congratulations Oti- can’t wait to see what you create big love,” model Daisy Lowe wrote.

“Wow!! This sounds amazing! Congrats Oti, can’t wait to hear more,” one fan commented.

“So thrilled for you Oti, you are amazing,” another said.

However, some fear Oti could quit Strictly after bagging another show following her Dancing On Ice role.

One said: “I hope you return to Strictly at the end of the year.”

Another wrote: “Are you leaving Strictly?” while one commented: “Congratulations, but please don’t leave Strictly.”

What else was said about Oti Mabuse’s new show

Oti’s new show is entering production soon (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Oti’s new gig, Romeo & Duet, is set to be a musical match-making show.

Romeo & Duet will see singletons stand on a balcony and serenade potential love matches, but with a twist. The love matches won’t be able to see the singleton, just hear their voice.

Should the singleton manage to entice the potential love match down from the balcony, they’ll then go on a duet date. There they’ll have to learn a duet and perform against other couples in the hope of being crowned champions.

Oti also included a statement from Goat Films, the production company behind Romeo & Duet, as part of her Instagram post.

“Oti’s talent has been bouncing off our screens for years and we are delighted to be working with her,” they said.

“Here at Goat Films, we are over the moon to be the first production company that is putting her front and centre of her own prime time entertainment show, exactly where she deserves to be.”

2022 will be a busy year for Oti. Her first gig will be as a judge on Dancing On Ice when it returns on Sunday (January 16)!

Romeo & Duet will air later this year.

