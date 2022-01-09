Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win viewers all have the same complaint as couple take home £500,000 in first show

ITV’s new game show hosted by Ant and Dec proved to live up to its Limitless Win name as a couple won £500,ooo in the first episode.

Contestants Kathryn and Will, married NHS workers, could barely believe their luck when their final answer proved correct.

Unfortunately for some viewers, however, it seems they could barely understand the rules of the game.

And, going by reactions on social media, it appears not everyone watching at home was won over.

That’s because, even worse than finding it merely ‘confusing’, there were observers who consequently found Limitless Win ‘boring’.

Not every viewer was enamoured with the new ITV vehicle for Ant and Dec (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘What are the chances?’

With £100,000 at stake, doctor Will and his midwife spouse Kathryn admitted their relief at being familiar with their crucial question.

They were asked which year retail behemoth Amazon was founded.

Luckily for them, Will said he knew the answer as his sister was born in 1994 – as was Kathryn.

Kathryn reflected: “What are the chances that question would come up?”

Will concurred: “I know. £500,000… that’s so much money. Oh my word, oh my word!”

Will and Kathryn won a fortune on the new Saturday night show (Credit: ITV Hub)

How viewers reacted

Despite Kathryn and Will’s good fortune, not every viewer considered them as blessed to be watching the game show action unfold.

Among the many objections expressed on social media were concerns the format is too complicated.

Others claimed the programme lacked suspense and pace.

Viewers did not feel as fortunate as Will and Kathryn (Credit: ITV Hub)

One Twitter critic concluded: “Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win is a turkey.

“Too complicated, too fussy, too slow. It is a game show designed by a committee.

“Not seen a game show this bad since Bank Balance.”

Too complicated, too fussy, too slow.

Another social media user complained: “#LimitlessWin absolutely boring, no tension whatsoever.

“The limitless amount actually is the flaw of the show. The couple tonight were almost devoid of any excitement they’d just won £500,000.

“This is AWFUL!”

Others said they did not like how the show’s laid out.

“Not keen on the format. Don’t like the type of questions. Boring. Will watch The Wheel next week on BBC One,” one person tweeted.

And another added: “I thought it was too long-winded. I got bored quite quickly. Normally enjoy game shows.”

Meanwhile, another viewer chuckled: “Does anyone out there have a clue how the game show Limitless Win actually works?!!! So confusing.”

Someone else remarked: “I don’t understand Limitless Win and it’s making me feel stupid.”

And another person summed their viewing experience up: “You’ve got to give it to Ant and Dec – Limitless Win has managed to reach new levels of [blank] Saturday night TV.”

