Kate Garraway breaks her silence with heartbreaking message live on Good Morning Britain

GMB star Kate Garraway broke her silence today with a moving message read out by colleague Ben Shephard live on air.

The media personality's husband Derek Draper is hospital fighting for his life after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Speaking about her ordeal, Kate revealed she was "praying for some positive news."

Her Good Morning Britain co-hosts, as well as those watching along at home were touched by the message and wished her family best.

On Friday, April 3, Kate Garraway's rep confirmed her husband was in intensive care, after suffering coronavirus symptoms.

The Good Morning Britain favourite is self-isolating with their two children, Darcey and Billy.

The couple, who married in 2005, previously scrapped their planned marriage renewal due to the pandemic.

Kate's rep revealed: "Kate's husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19."

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper. (Credit: Splash News)

"Excruciatingly worrying time"

Ben Shephard shared the emotional message earlier on today's Good Morning Britain.

Kate began: "Derek remains in intensive care and is still very ill. I’m afraid it remains an excruciatingly worrying time."

"The NHS team who have been working on him have all been extraordinary and I know that it’s only their professionalism, dedication and bravery that has kept Derek with us so far."

"I also know that they’re working just as hard on all the patients in their care. It’s hard to find the right words because thank you alone isn’t enough but I do thank them because I know Derek would if he could."

Kate Garraway. (Credit: Splash News)

"I also want to say thank you so much to everyone who has sent messages of support. I’m sorry that I’ve not been able to respond to them but I hope you will understand I’m focusing on Derek and my family right now. "

"I am very aware that I’m not the only one going through this torture, there are thousands everywhere worried about their loved ones and hundreds more every day too that are having to deal with the worst news that their loved ones have been taken by this horrific virus."

"I want to send a message of love and support to everyone going through this."

You are not alone, we must all stand together and support each other.

The star ended with: "I’m praying to be able to talk with you with some positive news shortly. Lots of love, Kate."

Charlotte Hawkins on Good Morning Britain. (Credit: ITV)

Following the emotive segment, Ben Shephard said this "really brought it home" how "devastating" coronavirus is.

Charlotte Hawkins agreed and stressed how important it is to "listen to the advice and stay at home" this Easter weekend.

This comes as, the coronavirus death toll increased to 7,978 in the UK yesterday (April 9).

"Thinking of you"

GMB viewers appreciated the star's update and rushed to Twitter to send their well wishes.

One said: "#GMB cheers for the update on Kates husband wishing Kate and the children to keep strong, miss you Kate x"

Another shared: "@kategarraway Thinking of you and your family Kate and praying that Derek gets through this #gmb"

A final tweet read: "Wow get well soon Derek and thank you NHS xxx"

🙏🙏🙏

Come on @derekdraper - we’re all rooting for you.

And we’re all here for you @kategarraway ❤️ https://t.co/sqp34IRdal — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 10, 2020

Best wishes to all at this extremely difficult time #WeAreAllInThisTogether — Ryan Wilkinson (@RWilikinson) April 10, 2020

"We send him every ounce of strength"

On Monday's show, Susanna Reid led a tribute to Kate Garraway and Derek.

The co-host said:"I know I speak for all of the team and all of the viewers when we send our love to Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper,"

"We send him every ounce of strength as he recovers for coronavirus. Our love to Kate and the family."

Piers went on to say: "This affects all of us, all around the world."

"I'll keep my fingers crossed everything will be okay."

