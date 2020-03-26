UK coronavirus death toll - how many people have died from COVID-19?

The UK death toll for coronavirus has risen again - to 465, after 43 more patients died of the virus known as COVID-19 yesterday.

New figures are announced every day, as the country gets to grips with a near-lockdown situation in order to reduce the spread of the virus. The total number of confirmed cases in the UK is 9,529.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has implemented tougher rules, preventing gatherings of more than two people outside (Credit: Cover Images)

Meanwhile, the death toll in the US has surged past 1,000 as the nation struggles to get to grips with the virus. It has almost 70,000 confirmed cases.

There were 28 deaths in England - meaning 414 have died in the country in total. London remains the worst-hit area with around 3,000 confirmed cases.

Northern Ireland confirmed last night that their death toll had risen from four to seven in the past 24 hours.

In Scotland, deaths rose by six to 22 and in Wales five people died.

After an initial rush which saw shelves emptied by panicked shoppers, many supermarkets have limited the number who can enter (Credit: Cover Images)

Meanwhile there are fears that half of the UK population could already have contracted the virus - only those who have to go to hospital are routinely screened.

The government's chief medical officer said there are plans to buy more testing kits, but this is difficult as there is a worldwide demand for them.

The government has ordered 10,000 ventilators from Dyson as hospitals prepare to treat all those seriously affected by coronavirus.

Experts expect cases in the UK to peak in the next month.

Chloe Middleton death

A 21-year-old was among the youngest of victims. Chloe Middleton had no underlying health conditions, according to her family.

They urged people to take the measures insisted on by the government in order to stop the spread.

UK citizens are allowed out once a day to shop for essentials or take exercise (Credit: Cover Images)

Most people who contract the virus however will experience mild symptoms.

The NHS advises people who experience symptoms such as a cough or a fever to stay at home for 14 days. They will likely recover by themselves, but must avoid spreading it to other people.

People most at risk from coronavirus include people over 70, pregnant women, and people with underlying health issues including diabetes, heart disease or respiratory issues.

People are encouraged to stay at home where possible and avoid unnecessary travel, including travel to school and work. They may leave the house once a day to shop for essentials or take exercise such as a run, walk or cycle.

