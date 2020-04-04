Ben Shephard sends wishes to Kate Garraway amid husband Derek's coronavirus battle

Ben Shephard has sent his support to Kate Garraway after her husband Derek Draper was hospitalised with coronavirus.

Derek is in intensive care with COVID-19 and Kate, 52, is said to be "sick with worry".

The Good Morning Britain star is also showing mild symptoms of the bug so is self-isolating with their two kids, Darcey and Billy.

Ben Shepherd and his GMB co-stars have sent their love to Kate Garraway (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben, who works with Kate on Good Morning Britain, has now reached out to his co-star with kind words.

Writing on Twitter, Ben said: "Just wanted to send all my love to @kategarraway, Darcey and Billy.

"Sending Derek strength and positivity. Love to everyone going through this right now."

GMB stars speak out

After the news was confirmed on Friday (April 3, 2020), GMB's Piers Morgan also spoke out.

He said: "Now it’s been made public, I can say this horrendous situation has brought the coronavirus crisis sharply into the hearts of all of us @GMB.

"My love & prayers to Kate & Derek."

All my love to Kate and Derek ♥️ — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) April 3, 2020

Piers and Kate's co-star, Susanna Reid, has tweeted: "All my love to Kate and Derek."

GMB's entertainment editor Richard Arnold simply added a 'praying hands' emoji.

And chief correspondent Richard Gaisford wrote online: "I fear, very soon, all of us will be touched by the #coronavirus.

I fear, very soon, all of us will be touched by the #coronavirus. My elderly Uncle died today- tested positive for #COVID19, with underlying health issues. A friend in our village is seriously ill in hospital. Our postman too. And now dear Kate Garraway’s husband is also in ICU. — Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) April 3, 2020

"My elderly Uncle died today - tested positive for #COVID19, with underlying health issues.

"A friend in our village is seriously ill in hospital. Our postman too. Kate Garraway’s husband is also in ICU."

Celeb support

Meanwhile, it's not just Kate's co-stars who have been messaging her with their support.

.@kategarraway Sorry to hear about your husband via @piersmorgan. I wish him well and a speedy recovery — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) April 3, 2020

Celebrities from across the industry have sent her love and wishes after hearing the news about Derek.

Lord Alan Sugar said: "@kategarraway Sorry to hear about your husband via @piersmorgan. I wish him well and a speedy recovery."

S ending so much love to @kategarraway and her husband Derek.

Martin Kemp also wrote: "Sending so much love to @kategarraway and her husband Derek.

"Wishing your man well Kate!!"

Hospitalised

Derek is being treated in intensive care for the coronavirus.

Kate's rep said: "Kate's husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Derek is in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus."

Kate has displayed "mild symptoms" however hasn't been tested.

The statement added: "As a result has been on strict isolation with her children at home."

It has since been revealed that Kate voiced her fears for her family before Derek was struck down with coronavirus.

