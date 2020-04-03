Derek Draper, the husband of Kate Garraway, is in intensive care battling coronavirus

Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek Draper is in hospital battling coronavirus.

The Good Morning Britain favourite also has symptoms and she is self-isolating at home with the couple's two children.

Earlier this week, Kate was checked in hospital for coronavirus.

She was tested after speaking to the show's Dr Hilary Jones after suffering from bloodshot eyes – a symptom of the virus.

Kate tested negative and reassured worried fans it was just an eye infection.

However, she is now exhibiting "mild" symptoms.

A source told The Sun that Derek, however, has been in hospital since Monday (March 30).

Kate is said to be "sick with worry" about Derek, who is thought to be seriously ill.

"This is a desperate situation for Kate who is sick with worry about Derek’s health. He is intensive care battling coronavirus and she is beside herself," a source said.

He is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

"Kate has symptoms herself too but they are mild so she is self-isolating at home with the kids,"

The pair are parents to son William and daughter Darcey.

Intensive care

“She is obviously off TV too. Everyone at GMB is so worried for her," the source concluded.

Kate's spokesperson confirmed the news and said Derek remains in intensive care.

"Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19," a statement said.

"He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus," it added.

"Kate hasn’t been tested, however, she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday," it said.

As a result, Kate has been on "strict isolation with her children at home".

Mixing with Prince Charles

Last month, Kate shared her fears that she had caught the virus from Prince Charles.

She met him at a Prince's Trust event just days before he was diagnosed with the virus.

Kate said: "I actually saw him on the 11th of March. It was the first day he'd stopped shaking hands, and we did the namaste greeting at the Prince's Trust."

She added at the time: "I don't have any symptoms, so I'm not blaming him for anything at all, but people are going to be concerned. He's a man that meets a lot of people."

