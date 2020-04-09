GMB's Dr Hilary Jones hits out at celebrities who aren't helping during the COVID-19 pandemic

Today, Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary Jones slated celebrities who he felt were not doing their bit for the coronavirus effort.

He called on famous faces to who "earn lots of money" to donate or volunteer to support the NHS.

While the medic praised the celebs who are taking part, he took a dig at those who are "doing either".

The GMB doctor also urged Brits to "stick by the rules" to fight the outbreak of COVID-19.

"Some people aren't doing either!"

Speaking to presenters Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard, Dr Hilary urged celebrities to raise money for the NHS.

The resident doctor said: "I think there is a mentality that the rules apply to everybody else, but actually everybody has to do their bit and it's really really important."

"We were hearing about footballers just now, and I think the same applies to top entertainers who can earn a lot of money."

"They can either donate money or they can volunteer to do good work and support the NHS, or they can do both, but some people aren't doing either!"

The Good Morning Britain personality continued: "There are people who can do a little bit more, but everybody can adhere by the rules and actually this will make a difference."

Dr Hilary Jones. (Credit: ITV)

Dr Hilary ended this segment by calling on the public to pull together during the virus outbreak.

The Good Morning Britain star encouraged Brits to stick to government coronavirus guidelines.

The doctor shared: "If we're to help the NHS workers that we all come out on a Thursday night and clap for, we're really going to make a difference to the people who are losing their lives, we need to stick by the rules and that means everybody."

Read more: Dr Hilary Jones tackles 5 HUGE coronavirus myths live on Good Morning Britain

#PlayersTogether

This comes as, a number of Premier League players have joined together to launch #PlayersTogether to raise money for NHS charities.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock previously criticised top football clubs for putting non-playing staff on the government's furlough scheme.

Last night, the MP praised the initiative and called it a "big hearted decision."

Read more: Good Morning Britain slapped with Ofcom warning over Piers Morgan's 'combative' behaviour

Warmly welcome this big-hearted decision from so many Premier League footballers to create #PlayersTogether to support NHS Charities. You are playing your part. pic.twitter.com/JGukLwRWJh — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 8, 2020

A number of Premier League players have joined together to launch #PlayersTogether to raise funds for NHS charities.



Top football clubs were criticised by Health Secretary Matt Hancock for putting non-playing staff on the government's furlough scheme. pic.twitter.com/SWJPPYQAbT — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 9, 2020

ITV appeal

Good Morning Britain presenters Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard revealed their own coronavirus fundraising appeal earlier on the show.

ITV is partnering with NHS charities to raise money support staff on the front line battling this deadly virus.

Speaking live in the GMB studio, Susanna Reid said: "We can exclusively reveal ITV's partnership with NHS charities together as part of a new campaign which aims to raise millions of pounds to support those staff, who frankly, are risking their lives every day in the fight against this retched virus."

The NHS Charities Millions Claps Appeal is launching this evening to coincide with the weekly countrywide applause.

Co-host Ben Shephard explained: "We want at least a million people to show their backing for the NHS."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am

How are you finding the lockdown? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.