New drama It’s A Sin has been praised by Dancing On Ice professional Matt Evers.

Matt, 44, has applauded the drama while revealing that his uncle died from AIDS.

The Channel 4 series follows the lives of five young men who endured the horror of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.

Set in London, It’s A Sin only premiered on Friday night (January 22) and has already received rave reviews.

It’s A Sin premiered on Channel 4 on Friday night (Credit: Channel 4)

It’s A Sin: What has Matt said about the drama?

Matt – who is partnered with Denise van Outen on DOI this year – is among those who have complimented it.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Ines Basic claims she was used as a ‘puppet’ and her portrayal ‘wasn’t fair’

Writing on Twitter, he has told his 113,000 followers: “After losing my uncle to the #AIDS #HIV epidemic back in the 80s, #ItsASin on @channel4 is giving me insight into his life.

“It’s absolutely fantastic…@russelldavis63 and cast. Thank you.”

One fan simply replied: “Big love to you @mattevers.”

DOI’s Matt praised the drama before revealing his uncle died from AIDS in the 80s (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who’s in new drama It’s A Sin?

Russell T Davies wrote the drama It’s A Sin and it stars Olly Alexander, Omari Douglas and Callum Scott Howells.

Although the five-part series is rooted in tragedy, it also features a strong tale of friendship.

Actress Keely Hawes also stars in It’s A Sin as the mother of main character Richie, played by Alexander.

Stephen Fry, meanwhile, plays an MP called Arthur Garrison. Arthur who is trying to impress Margaret Thatcher while also keeping his sexuality under wraps.

Stephen Fry stars in It’s a Sin (Credit: C4)

What do fans think of It’s A Sin?

Following the first episode, viewers – many who remember the frightening AIDS ad in the 80s – flocked to Twitter and joined Matt in applauding the drama.

One tweeted: “I remember watching the icebergs and the tombstones and waiting for that leaflet to fall through the door.

Such brilliant writing and so heartbreaking already.

“I was convinced I would die and never ever find love or friends. Sitting here with my husband watching #itsASin and feeling fortunate. Our stories have to be told.”

Another wrote: “Fantastic first episode #ItsASin. Such brilliant writing and so heartbreaking already.”

It’s A Sin also stars Keeley Hawes (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Larry King dead: Piers Morgan to his ‘hero’ as broadcaster dies aged 87

A third added: “I stayed up until 6am cause once I started watching #ItsASin, I couldn’t stop.. and already looking forward to watching it again one day.

“The characters and their stories will stay with me in the meantime, and while heartbreaking, it’s so good to see our history being told.”

It’s A Sin continues on Channel 4 next Friday at 9pm.

Did you watch It’s A Sin? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought.