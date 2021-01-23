MAFS Australia star Ines Basic claims she was used as a ‘puppet’ and her portrayal wasn’t ‘fair’

MAFS Australia “villain” Ines Basic has claimed she was unfairly portrayed on the hit show.

The brunette beauty, 28, said viewers need to understand that producers played a huge role in how she came across.

Taking to Instagram, the law student and influencer answered fans’ questions.

When asked if she show was fake or staged she answered: “The whole purpose of a TV show – if you do the math – networks have money to make or they can’t run.”

Ines’ MAFS Australia series is now airing in the UK

She went on to explain: “We are puppets filming a TV show for your entertainment.”

Ines was mercilessly trolled when she first appeared on series six of Married at First Sight Australia in 2019.

And then the negative online attention returned for the reality star this January when her featured series aired on E4 in the UK.

But Ines said it’s been too much for one individual to cope with, and that it really isn’t fair.

She continued: “There is only so much a cast member can be held accountable for because we are not in full control.

“I don’t think it’s fair on anyone who films one of these shows because it is a lot for one to carry and to be held responsible for the entire thing.”

Then she said that reality television isn’t nearly as “real” as we may think.

“I’m sorry to disappoint. I know a lot of you are really crazy MAFS fans, and they think it is actually fully real.

“But you’re playing a character and it is a lot to carry that character. It is a little bit [bleep] draining.”

Finishing off her question and answer session, she said she now feared she would be sued.

Ines ranted: “Now I have exposed all of the tips and tricks to you guys. I will probably have six [bleep] lawsuits waiting for me once I get off the phone.”

Why was Ines Basic trolled?

Ines was trolled by viewers after she was paired up with Bronson Norrish on the hit series.

Upon first seeing him, she said he looked “inbred” and she proceeded to mock his eyebrow piercing.

Later on in the series she was caught sexting Sam Ball, a rival contestant and part of another couple on the show.

They eventually hooked up, leaving Bronson in the dust.

But Sam failed to turn up to the MAFS Australia reunion, and he and Ines are believed to be no longer on speaking terms.

In fact, the former tradesman has gone on to join the Australian army.

How to watch Ines Basic on MAFS Australia in the UK

You can catch up with Ines Basic’s antics on MAFS Australia on E4.

Episodes of series six are available to stream on All 4.

