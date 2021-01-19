MAFS Australia star Ines Basic has become a bit of a celebrity in Britain overnight.

But sadly not for the best reasons.

The law degree student and now apparent influencer, was on Married at First Sight Australia two years ago.

But her series is only just airing in the UK.

Which series is Ines on Married at First Sight Australia?

Ines Basic is featured on series six of Married at First Sight Australia.

In this series she is shown as being a diva and unkind to her match Bronson Norrish.

She also begins sexting Sam Ball, who is one half of a rival couple, and they end up hooking up.

Since then the internet has been abuzz regarding her behaviour on the guilty pleasure reality show.

Ines says she is actually ‘sweet and funny’ in real life

On her official YouTube channel, she is asked to describe herself in three words.

Ines calls herself ‘fly, sweet and funny’.

However, several viewers argued that her behaviour on the show proved otherwise.

One user claimed: “The 3 words I would’ve gone with is arrogant, rude and bitter, but hey you do you.”

While another user posted: “Watched MAFS from the UK, her behaviour was appalling and irritating!! She needs a therapist!”

And a third user argued: “Watched MAFS in the UK and I was unimpressed with the treatment of Bronson by yourself and cheating on Bronson is cheap and nasty and you seem to be a control freak and hope Bronson put you in your place when you got caught.”

Whereas a fourth user raged: “You ain’t getting far with the attitude you have, sort it out.”

But the reality celeb says she is able to cope well from any negative backlash.

When asked how she deals with public attention she said: “There are ups and downs. But I have really good people around me.”

Ines says she has now changed for the better

Ines has also insisted elsewhere that she really is a sweet and nice person.

In an interview with The Sun Online, she says she has changed completely from when the series initially aired.



Ines explained: “I want everyone to know I’m a really nice girl, at the time I was just close-minded and it was all filmed two years ago. I couldn’t even be that person again if I tried.”

She also said that she now feared ever travelling to the UK – as she is worried she’d be physically attacked.

How old is Ines Basic now?

Ines was born in 1993. As of January 2021, this will make her around 28-years-old.

What does Ines Basic do now?

Ines is now a successful influencer having amassed over 157,000 followers on Instagram.

According to her Insta, she is also an ambassador for the Charity: Bosnian Kids.

Although she says she did go back to law school last year, it is unknown if she graduated with her degree yet.

Meanwhile the reality star insists she never has to work ever again thanks to her newfound status as a celebrity influencer.

Speaking to the Herald Sun she said: “I don’t need to [work].

“I will probably never have to go back to a 9-5 job.”

Before adding: “Instagram is huge, the power of Instagram is so massive… I just want to work for myself.”

How to watch Married At First Sight Australia

Up to series six of Married At First Sight Australia is available to stream on All 4.

And new episodes air each Monday at 7.30 pm on E4.

