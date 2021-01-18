Married At First Sight Australia star Ines Basic has quickly become one of the most notorious reality stars ever after dissing her man and cheating with groom Sam.

E4 only started airing the sixth series earlier this month (January), but that hasn’t stop Ines becoming a household name over night.

Her antics on the show have got UK viewers so riled up that she’s confessed she’s terrified at the prospect of visiting in the future.

Married At First Sight: Ines and Bronson were matched together (Credit: E4)

What has Ines done on Married At First Sight Australia?

Well, how long have you got? If we’re honest, the easier question might be what hasn’t Ines done to annoy viewers.

From the get-go, Ines’ abrasive personality and rude remarks aimed at her TV hubby Bronson Norrish have got her in Brits’ bad books.

When she first met Bronson things immediately went downhill.

Instead of smiling at her soon-to-be husband, she instead insulted his eye-brow ring. The embarrassed groom was left speechless during the awkward encounter.

She then said her first thought was that she wanted to “punch him in the jaw”.

Whether it’s wearing a onesie, being able to do the splits or his fondness for jewellery, Ines’ toxic view of masculinity enraged viewers.

While the show has been airing, fans have taken to Twitter to share their feelings.

And let’s just say, Ines, if you’re reading this, look away now.

“They’re going to have to cleanse the room with sage after Ines has had her turn!” said one viewer.

“Ines: “I hate myself right now” Have no fear Ines, you are not alone!” laughed another fan.

A third fan teased: “I was expecting to hear that Ines slept in a coffin!”

Bronson needs to find some way of getting Ines into a church to see whether she will burst into flames.#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #MAFSAustralia #MarriedAtFirstSightAus #MAFSAU — Mace Windu (@Mayce_Windu) January 11, 2021

Pretty sure a house will fall on Ines at the end of this season #MarriedAtFirstSightAus — 〰️ (@eleanormodonn) January 14, 2021

#MarriedAtFirstSightAus I’m pretty sure the way Ines is being with Bronson is abuse. He’s a lovely guy and deserves better and imagine if it was the other way around? She’s a witch. — charlotte marshall (@charleeloooo) January 15, 2021

Ines lives in fear of travelling to the UK (Credit: E4)

Where is Married At First Sight star Ines now?

Well, she’s still in Australia! Any hopes of her visiting the UK have been dashed by the series airing here.

In fact, Ines confessed this week she was worried she would get “stabbed” if she ever visited.

Two years after the show aired in her home country, Ines has removed any link to Married at First Sight from her life.

After marrying Bronson, and then shaking up with fellow co-star Sam, she decided to make a clean break.

In the process, she appears to have found herself a new man.

On Instagram Stories on Monday (January 18), she made reference to her “bae” delivering her her favourite food.

All we can say is, here’s hoping he doesn’t have an eyebrow ring.

Married At First Sight Australia can be seen in full on All 4 now.

