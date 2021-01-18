Married At First Sight Australia has become a huge hit with UK viewers, but sadly for Ines Basic it’s the last thing she wanted.

The sixth season of the Aussie show first aired two years ago Down Under.

Ines didn’t get a great reception from fans at the time, but thankfully for the star it all died down.

However, when E4 started airing the series again this month (January), she went from relatively unknown to one of the most hated reality stars in the country.

The 30-year-old’s treatment of TV husband Bronson Norrish has us Brits fuming, and as the show continues it’s only set to get worse for Ines.

Ines hasn’t gone down well with fans (Credit: E4)

What did Married At First Sight star Ines say on Instagram?

As the backlash rages, Ines took to social media to share some tough health news with one of her followers.

A fan asked the star: “Did you hear back from MRI hun I’ve been worried as I have MS and trigeminal neuralgia and you have all the symptoms hoping it’s clear!”

Ines quickly replied, revealing that she’s been suffering with aches and pains.

“Hey babe, a few damaged discs and mild arthritis,” she told the concerned fan.

“You’re so cute though! Thank you for asking!”

There’s been a huge backlash on Twitter (Credit: E4)

Ines responds to British backlash

Following the wave of hatred from the other side of the world, Ines has confessed she doesn’t want to risk travelling to the UK anytime soon.

“I’ve always wanted to go to England, but I don’t know if I ever will now as I might get [expletive] stabbed,” she told The Sun Online on Friday.

“I want everyone to know I’m a really nice girl, at the time I was just close-minded and it was all filmed two years ago.”

“I couldn’t even be that person again if I tried,” she insisted.

Ines has revealed a secret health battle (Credit: E4)

Where is Ines from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Ines and Bronson didn’t work out in the end.

We know, shocking! They seemed so right for each other…

Jokes aside, Ines said things went downhill as soon as they went on their honeymoon.

So much so that the D-word even came up.

To make matters worse, Ines then shacked up with fellow Married At First Sight star Sam Ball.

But wait, it gets better! They didn’t work out either, and Sam didn’t even bother to turn up for the series finale.

