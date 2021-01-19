Carol Vorderman posts cryptic message as she very pointedly says no to Loose Women return

Carol Vorderman has revealed she won’t return to Loose Women after quitting the show as an anchor in 2014.

The 60-year-old presenter made it clear she has no plans to make a comeback to ITV panel on Instagram yesterday (January 18).

Responding to a Loose Women fan page, Carol told her followers it’s a resounding “no” in a poll calling for her to return.

Carol Vorderman has admitted she won’t return to Loose Women (Credit: Instagram Story/carolvorders)

The poll read: “Would you like to see @carolvorders return to the show?”

But while 60% of fans voted yes, Carol was quick to shut down the question.

Re-sharing the poll to her profile, she wrote: “I’ve answered that with a big NOOOOOO…

“I think that should do it.”

The presenter addressed fans on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When was Carol Vorderman on Loose Women?

Carol first appeared on Loose Women back in 2011.

The Countdown star took over from former anchors Kate Thornton and Zoë Tyler.

However, after three years, Carol announced she was stepping down due to her hectic work schedule.

At the time, she explained: “I am getting into the hard work for my planning and training to go round the world next year.

Carol left the daytime show in 2014 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

“In the first two years on Loose I did over 100 days a year.

“But in the last year I have only managed just over 20 days because I kept having to cancel days due to other work commitments.”

In addition, she said: “I tried appearing just once a week up until Christmas and I just couldn’t do it.

“I write a lot of educational books and have a big maths website so my time is spent with those too.”

The TV star appeared as an anchor on Loose Women (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol opens up about being single

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Carol gave a rare insight into her love life.

The TV favourite, who has been single for over a decade, announced she is currently on the market and dating.

Opening up to The Telegraph, she revealed: “I’m single and, yes, I am dating. Would I marry again? Honestly, I just can’t see it.

“I am always on the move and I have a pretty low boredom threshold.”

In addition, she said: “My happiness doesn’t depend on being part of a couple, I know that.”

Carol’s last relationship was with Des Kelly in 2007.

Meanwhile, the star been married twice, and has two children with former husband Patrick King.

