Loose Women star Saira Khan has reportedly unfollowed two of her former colleagues on Instagram – and even blocked them from following her.

According to The Sun, the 50-year-old presenter – who announced that she was quitting the ITV panel show at the start of the year – no longer follows Nadia Sawalha or Kaye Adams on the site.

The news comes just days after Saira admitted that, while she was close to some people on the show, there were others that she merely “tolerated”.

Saira Khan quit Loose Women at the start of January (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Saira says goodbye to show

Saira, who first found fame on The Apprentice, announced at the beginning of January that she was stepping down from Loose Women after five years.

In her column for The Mirror, the mum-of-two suggested the pandemic had made her rethink what’s important to her.

She wrote: “It has certainly made me assess my priorities, values and how I want to move forward with my life.

“So I start this new year by saying goodbye to Loose Women. After five years of being a regular panellist, I’ve decided to give up my seat to another woman who will benefit from the platform as I did.”

“It was a difficult decision, but when you feel there is nothing left to share on a show that is all about sharing, it’s time to bow out.”

There are some I really don’t miss at all who I was like, I just have to tolerate you to do the job.

Shortly after, Saira appeared on Scott McGlynn’s Celebrity Skin podcast, where she was asked which members of the Loose Women team she would keep in touch with.

Saira said she’ll remain in touch with some of the Loose Women panellists (Credit: ITV)

Following Andrea McLean out the door

Saira said: “I’m not going to go into the nitty gritty there now. There are some friends, people I will be close to because we get each other.

“And there are some I really don’t miss at all who I was like, I just have to tolerate you to do the job.

“You have to be professional about it. You can’t pretend that everyone is going to be your best friend.”

While she didn’t name names, today’s claims about her unfollowing Nadia and Kaye is sure to set a few tongues wagging.

Now that she’s quit Loose Women, Saira will focus on her skincare brand (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What will Saira do post-Loose Women?

Saira has said that she will now be concentrating on her skincare business, Saira Skin, and developing her wellness interests.

In another recent interview, she suggested that other regular faces on Loose Women might want to consider quitting the show.

She told New!: “I actually think there are other women on that show who have had their time and they need to renew and refresh.

“I don’t mean anyone in particular – to keep that show fresh and relevant you have to look around and you know when your time is up.”

Host of 13 years Andrea McLean left the show in December to concentrate on her brand This Girl Is On Fire.

ED! has contacted Saira’s reps for a comment on the claims.

