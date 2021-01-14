Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha bared it all as she posed in a swimsuit to promote body confidence.

The 56-year-old presenter took to Instagram to flaunt her cellulite, as she hit back at “airbrushed photos” and “diet culture”.

In the post, Nadia looked completely confident while wearing a swimsuit and shaking her body at the camera.

Nadia Sawalha embraced her cellulite in a swimsuit (Credit: ITV)

What did Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha say?

However, the caption proved Nadia meant business as she told fans she was “unashamedly” celebrating her flaws.

She penned: “UNASHAMEDLY MY CELLULITE! ALL MINE!!!

Not every body is supposed to be a size ten!

“I posted this video in August 2019. It’s no exaggeration to say that until then I had always been utterly ashamed of it. How [bleeping] ridiculous is that!!! ASHAMED of dimples?????

“The reason I’m reposting this today is because I’m really [bleeping] angry about all the fake [bleep] airbrushed over lit, photos all over social media at the moment promoting diet culture [bleep]!”

In addition, she added: “The brilliant @em_clarkson posted a pic yesterday that truly shocked me! It was of @gigihadid and @kendalljenner and they had their knees airbrushed OUT!!!! WTF??

“Are knees now something we are supposed to be ashamed of too!!

“Come 2025 could our daughters be booking in for knee removals for their January new you new body?!!!! Don’t laugh??? It seriously could happen? A few years ago bum implants were unthinkable!!!”

Furthermore, Nadia concluded the post saying: “Things will only change when we stop buying into these crazy narratives. There is no magical cure for cellulite. Detox is [bleep]. Not every body is supposed to be a size ten.”

Nadia often promotes body confidence (Credit: SplashNews)

What did fans think?

Meanwhile, fans rushed to comment on the snap.

One said: “Well done Nadia. You look brilliant.”

Another wrote: “Gorgeous! Your confidence in this makes me.”

A third added: “This is beautiful honestly and deserves a huge cheer!! Good for you Nadia – so inspirational for many women.”

The Loose Women star said she was embracing her cellulite (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nadia opens up on body shaming

Nadia often takes to social media to promote body positivity.

However, she previously admitted she was once shamed for wearing a bikini as a size 14.

The star said on Instagram: “Years ago I got papped on a beach in a bikini and the article discussed how I could dare to go on the beach at the size I was. I was a size 14.

“Sadly this [bleeped] me up for years… to the point where I literally never ‘dared’ to go on the beach or by the pool again in a bikini again without a cover up on.”

Thankfully, Nadia revealed she finally has the confidence to wear a bikini again.

She added: “Thank god those days are well and truly in the past!”

