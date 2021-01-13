Denise Welch has said she’s “beyond excited” as she announced she’s landed her own crime series, Survivors.

Survivors with Denise Welch will air this spring on Crime & Investigation.

Loose Women star Denise shared the news to Instagram on Wednesday (January 13) and fans were thrilled for her.

Denise Welch ‘beyond excited’ to land her own crime series (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What has Denise Welch said about her crime series?

Speaking on Instagram, the star said: “I’m beyond excited to share this news with you!!

“My own crime series for the @crimeinvestigationuk channel.

“I’ve always been fascinated by how people find the inner strength to move forward after being subjected to horrific, violent crimes.”

Denise will speak with six people about horrific ordeals (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What is Survivors with Denise Welch about?

The series will see Denise speak with six people about horrific ordeals.

Denise added: “Coming in Spring this series explores how these amazing individuals refuse to be victims and learn to fight back.

“It’s been an inspirational experience.”

Meanwhile, Crime & Investigation said on its Instagram account: “@denise_welch speaks to survivors of crimes ranging from a vicious and unprovoked stabbing by a stranger and a diabolical acid attack…

“…to the victim of a three-hour filmed torture session and a thirteen-year reign of terror and abuse.”

Who is Denise and what is she famous for?

Denise was born on May 22, 1958, in Tynemouth, Northumberland.

She is known for playing Natalie Barnes in Coronation Street from 1997 to 2000 and Steph Haydock in Waterloo Road from 2006 to 2010.

In addition, Denise currently plays Trish Minniver in Hollyoaks.

The star has also been a panellist on ITV daytime show Loose Women, first appearing from 2005 to 2013 before returning in 2018.

The actress has also done her fair share of reality shows, including Dancing On Ice in 2011.

Meanwhile, a year later, Denise took part in the ninth series of Celebrity Big Brother and won.

Fans thrilled for Denise landing her own crime series (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What have Denise’s fans said about her latest venture?

Fans have congratulated Denise on her crime series on Instagram.

One person said: “Oooh can’t wait!”

Another commented: “Right up my street this. Can’t wait!”

Survivors with Denise Welch will air on Crime & Investigation this spring.

