Pembrokeshire Murders: Luke Evans defended by viewers as Janet Street Porter labels him ‘wooden’

Pembrokeshire Murders star Luke Evans was defended by viewers after Janet Street Porter laid into him.

During yesterday’s Loose Women (January 12), the 74-year-old criticised Luke’s acting efforts while giving her verdict on the thrilling new ITV drama.

However, it appears not everyone agreed with Janet.

Pembrokeshire Murders: What did Janet Street Porter say?

Speaking on the panel, Janet listed her issues with the drama.

She explained: “For it to work, the lead character has got to have depth to them. They’ve got to have faults.

“One of the problems I had with it, is that the leading man – played by Luke Evans – had all the charisma of an ironing board. He was wooden.”

Janet continued: “Too many dramas – not necessarily this one as it’s based on real life – focus on serial killers that target women.

“I find it distasteful.”

Yet, her fellow Loose Women stars disagreed as they went on to praise the three-part series.

Pembrokeshire Murders viewers defend Luke Evans

Following the show, fans rushed to Twitter to defend lead actor Luke.

One wrote: “Not sure what she’d know about charisma.”

In addition, a second said: “I find the Pembrokeshire Murders drama interesting to see, couldn’t careless what Janet Street Porter thinks about Luke Evans.

“I like him and always have. Don’t think much of her and her loud mouth rants anyway, at least he’s easy on the eyes.”

What is the Pembrokeshire Murders about?

The ITV crime drama starring Luke began Monday night (January 11).

The Hollywood star, 41, plays Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins, who’s on the hunt for a vicious serial killer.

The series is based on the true story of serial killer John Cooper, also known as The Game Show Killer.

The killer went on to murder Helen and Richard Thomas, and Gwenda and Peter Dixon in 1985 and 1989 respectively.

Meanwhile, the first episode went down a storm with viewers – with more than a 6.3 million tuning in.

It marks the highest ratings for a new ITV drama since The Durrells in 2016.

