DS Gareth ‘Rambo’ Rees is portrayed by actor Charles Dale.

Charles Dale plays DS Gareth ‘Rambo’ Rees in the ITV three-part drama.

The actor has been on our TV screens for more than four decades.

Some eagle-eyed viewers might recognise him from his roles in Casualty and Coronation Street.

Who is Charles Dale?

Charles is a jobbing actor, who has starred in some of TV’s top shows.

Ever since his first appearance on screen in 1979 (crikey!), he’s portrayed nurses, policemen, Lords and sailors!

Fans of the 1997 John Simm drama The Lakes will recognise Charles as Chef.

Charles went on to portray McGuire in At Home with the Braithwaites.

However, his most famous role is perhaps as Dennis Stringer in Coronation Street, which he played between 2000 and 2002.

He also played Big Mac in Casualty from 2007 to 2015.

Charles is the only actor to have appeared in both live-to-air episodes of Coronation Street in 1960 and The Bill in 1984.

Charles Dale (far right) has played a copper many times in his long career! (Credit: ITV)

Who did Charles Dale play in Corrie and what happened to him?

Charles’ soap character Dennis Stringer was a former Hell’s Angel who had a relationship with Eileen Grimshaw.

He worked with Les Battersby on community service for non-payment of parking fines.

Dennis ended up living with the Battersbys – which caused a world of pain.

In 2001, Dennis and Janice Battersby fell in love with each other and both left their respective partners to live together.

A devastated Les attempted suicide by gassing himself in his car.

Dennis prevented the suicide, but died in a head-on collision with another car while driving Les to Weatherfield General.

Les survived.

The Pembrokeshire Murders follows the efforts of the local police force to crack an old case (Credit: ITV)

Is Charles Dale Welsh?

Charles is indeed a Welsh actor.

He was born in Tenby, Pembrokeshire.

His father ran a record shop in Tenby and both his parents were keen amateur actors.

After leaving school in 1979, Charles became an assistant stage manager at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven, where he stayed for a year.

After occasional acting roles, he moved to London and trained at The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA).

How old is he?

Dad-of-one Charles was born on February 4 1963.

He is currently 58.

Tne Pembrokeshire Murders continues on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 January 2021 on ITV1 at 9pm.

