The Pembrokeshire Murders on ITV1 recreates the dogged attempts by police to solve two cold case double murders, but who plays journalist Jonathan Hill?

David Fynn has worked on stage and on TV for many years.

Some viewers might recognise the cast member as Wolfie from The Inbetweeners?!

David Fynn plays journalist Jonathan Hill in The Pembrokeshire Murders (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Jonathan Hill in The Pembrokeshire Murders?

David Fynn portrays ITV Wales journalist Jonathan Hill in The Pembrokeshire Murders.

David is an actor, producer and screenwriter, perhaps best known for playing Brett in the NBC TV sitcom Undateable.

Who is Jonathan Hill?

Jonathan was planning a documentary about the murders, when DS Steve Wilkins asked him to collaborate with him.

Journalist Jonathan went on to play a crucial role in tracking down killer John Cooper, including sourcing the Bullseye footage which served as crucial evidence.

Jonathan co-wrote The Pembrokeshire Murders: Catching the Bullseye Killer with Steve Wilkins.

Jonathan Hill and Steve Wilkins went on to write a book together (Credit: ITV)

What is David Fynn famous for?

David played Brett in the US sitcom Undateable.

He also starred as Wolfie in The Inbetweeners, Marcellus in Doctor Who and Manfred in Pete Versus Life.

He portrayed Rennick in Game of Thrones, James Spicer in Mayday, and Oakley in Big Bad World.

In 2018, he played Jos Sedley in the ITV adaptation of Vanity Fair, and also voices Biggie and Mr Dinkles in the Trolls TV series.

On stage, David had the starring role of Dewey Finn in the West End musical adaptation of School of Rock, based on the 2003 film with Jack Black.

David received an Olivier nomination for his performance.

Where is David from?

David, 37, was born on Leeside, Cork, in Ireland.

He said in a 2020 interview with Echo Live: “My dad is from Ballyphehane and my mom is from Gurranabraher.

“We lived in Mayfield and St Lukes when I was a kid but moved to London when I was four.”

David Fynn attends the Olivier Awards nominees lunch at Rosewood in London in 2017 (Credit: Splash)

What will David star in next?

David stars as Kent, in a film with Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch and The Serpent‘s Tahar Rahim.

He says: “It’s about a guy who was illegally detained in Guantanamo Bay for 14 years.

“It’s based on a true story. That was amazing.”

The Mauritanian is set to be released this year.

The Pembrokeshire Murders continues on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 at 9pm on ITV1.

