Married At First Sight Australia star Ines Basic has spent a whopping £25,000 in a bid to transform her face entirely.

The 30-year-old reality star has dealt with her fair share of critics while appearing on series six of the E4 show.

Now, Ines has opened up on all the cosmetic work she has underwent since filming in 2019.

Ines Basic has changed dramatically since appearing on Married At First Sight Australia (Credit: Channel 4)

Married At First Sight Australia: What has Ines Basic had done?

The star, who was paired with husband Bronson Norrish, has splashed out on 1ml of lip filler and ‘Picasso’ porcelain veneers.

Meanwhile, she also gets Botox injected into her forehead and crow’s feet.

She told The Sun: “When the dentist redid my mouth it changed the alignment and it was sort of like having a jaw reconstruction too.

“I also get Botox in masseter muscles, that’s why my face now looks a lot different.”

However, Ines believes her transformation is “more effortless” in comparison to other reality stars.

Furthermore, she added: “I’ve watched UK shows and they all seem to be crazy blonde girls with fake nails. Their shows are so much more hectic.”

Although she hasn’t ruled out UK television entirely.

The star added that she thinks she’s “over” reality TV but she’d “possibly do one in the UK”.

Ines was paired with husband Bronson Norrish (Credit: Channel 4)

Ines’ transformation hasn’t went unnoticed by viewers, with one saying: “Looking so healthy and vibrant lady.”

Another gushed: “You are looking better than ever!!”

Ines appears on series six of the E4 show (Credit: Channel 4)

Ines hits back at show criticism

Meanwhile, Ines recently reassured viewers she is a changed woman since appearing on the show.

Despite filming the series two years ago, the show is only just airing in the UK.

As well as being unkind to match Bronson, Ines is also caught sexting co-star Sam Ball.

Hitting back at criticism, she said: “I want everyone to know I’m a really nice girl, at the time I was just close-minded and it was all filmed two years ago. I couldn’t even be that person again if I tried.”

