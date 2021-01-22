Is Ritchie in It’s A Sin singer Olly Alexander from Years & Years?

Olly Alexander is starring in the new Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin.

But how did Olly first become famous? What is the name of his band? And who does he play in It’s A Sin? Get the answer to all of these questions and more below.

How old is Olly Alexander?

Olly was born on 15 January 1990. As of 2021, he is 30 years old.

Olly is a famous singer and actor (Credit: SplashNews)

Why is Olly Alexander famous?

Olly is a man of many talents. He is an actor, singer-songwriter, musician and LGBTQ advocate.

His breakthrough acting role was while appearing in two episodes of Skins in 2013. He has gone on to star in a slew of independent films, starring alongside the likes of Greta Gerwig and Helena Bonham Carter.

He’s also appeared in several major plays, including playing Peter Pan in the West End play Peter and Alice. He starred alongside Dame Judi Dench and Ben Whishaw.

Olly with his Years & Years bandmates Emre Türkmen and Mikey Goldsworthy (Credit: SplashNews)

But he is perhaps best known for being the lead singer of the group Years & Years. Olly joined in 2010, and the band has enjoyed several hit singles and albums. A synth-pop trio, Olly has been particularly praised by music critics for his unique voice.

To date their biggest hit is their single King, which reached number one in March 2015. As of 2021, they have released two albums – Communion and Palo Santo.

Meanwhile you may have spotted him on Celebrity Gogglebox. He appeared on the special series in 2019 alongside mum Vicki Thornton.

Is Olly Alexander in a relationship?

Olly Alexander identifies as a gay man. For much of 2015, Olly dated ex-Clean Bandit member Neil Milan Amin-Smith. However, they split up by the end of the year, blaming conflicting schedules.

It is unknown if he is currently dating anyone. But he has said he was previously in an open relationship.

Olly stars in the new series It’s A Sin (Credit: SplashNews)

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “My last relationship was an open relationship which was the first time. You have to be very honest with your partner.”

Before adding: “I don’t think we should be pitting [different relationships] against each other.”

Who does Olly Alexander play in It’s A Sin?

Olly plays Ritchie Tozer in It’s A Sin. The five-part series is brand new to Channel 4, and explores the 80s AIDS epidemic in London through the eyes of three close gay friends.

Richie is an 18-year-old favourite child from a close family in the Isle of Wight. But they have no idea he is gay. When he moves to London he is finally able to explore his sexuality. And within days his entire life changes forever.

Olly as Ritchie Tozer in It’s A Sin (Credit: Channel 4)

What has Olly Alexander said about Russell T Davies?

Russell T Davies is the creator and writer of It’s A Sin. He is also known for writing Years and Years, A Very English Scandal and Queer As Folk.

According to Olly, he named his hit television series Years and Years after Olly Alexander’s band. While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Olly explained their first meeting.

Olly said: “I said to him, Why did you call your TV show Years and Years? Because that is also the name of my band.

“And he said ‘Well I’m a fan.’ So I was like fine – I’ll allow it!”

Olly Alexander on The Graham Norton Show (Credit: Channel 4)

How to watch It’s A Sin on Channel 4

It’s A Sin starts on Friday January 22 on Channel 4 at 9pm. The entire series will then be available to stream on All 4.

