Dancing on Ice 2021 hopeful Denise Van Outen has thanked the “overstretched” NHS after suffering a horrific accident during a training session.

Denise, 46, was whisked to hospital after an elaborate turn with Dancing On Ice pro skating partner Matt Evers went wrong.

The telly and radio star bashed her face, dislocated her left shoulder and damaged her tendons in the mishap.

The pain was so bad that she needed gas and air in A&E, as doctors manipulated her shoulder back into place.

Taking to Instagram, Denise has now shared some pictures taken in the aftermath of the shocking incident.

One shows her puffing on the gas an air, while she is holding ice to her swollen cheek in others.

Denise was doing a spin with Matt when she dislocated her shoulder (Credit: YouTube/ Dancing On Ice)

Captioning the shots, Denise has also thanked Matt, 44, for looking after her.

She said: “Thank you for all your lovely messages this morning. Told you I’m clumsy on the ice!

“Massive thanks to everyone @itv. (Medics & production) and our glorious @nhswebsite for looking after me because I know how overstretched you are at the moment.

“Also thank you to @themattevers for being a true friend and taking care of me and making me laugh when I feel like crying.”

Denise’s fellow star skaters have sent their best wishes (Credit: ITV)

‘Touch And Go’

Dancing On Ice kicks off on ITV1 tonight (Sunday January 17, 2021), with all of the celebrity skaters set to open the show.

In the immediate aftermath of her fall, Denise told The Sun: “It’s really affected my ability to move my left arm. It’s touch and go as to whether I can skate tonight.

“I’m working on recovering and hoping and praying I can do my routine.

It’s touch and go as to whether I can skate tonight.

“We are taking it hour by hour, I’m resting as much as I can and hoping for the best.”

The good news is that her fellow star skaters seem to suggest she WILL make it onto the ice.

Commenting on her Instagram post, Myleene Klass told her pal: “You’re such a badass! Get that silk kimono on… I’m on my way in with chocolate pretzels!”

Ex TOWIE star Billie Faiers has also said: “You are so amazing And brave!!! Nothing’s going to stop this lady

“I am soooo excited to watch you and @themattevers later.”

