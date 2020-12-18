Dancing On Ice 2021
TV

Dancing On Ice 2021: ITV announces transmission date and releases new trailer

We can't wait for the new series to start!

By Paul Hirons

Dancing On Ice 2021 will begin next month as ITV released a first look at the new series.

Furthermore, viewers have got their first glimpse of the new batch of contestants in costume with their pro dancer partners.

Who are the contestants in Dancing On Ice 2021?

In the new clip, contestants Denise Van Outen, Rufus Hound, Billie Shepherd, Lady LeShurr and Rebekah Vardy all feature.

Also in the clip were Graham Bell, Colin Jackson, Sonny Jay, Jason Donovan, Faye Brookes, Joe-Warren Plant and Myleene Klass.

Read more: Dancing on Ice contestant Rufus Hound: Who is he and why did he split from his wife?

Together they all posed with their dance partners inside a snowball.

And, right at the end of the teaser trailer, the transmission date was revealed.

Stand by for January 17 2021.

New Dancing On Ice
Myleene is one of the contestants in the new series on Dancing On Ice next year (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react to the Dancing On Ice news?

As soon as the announcement and the transmission date fans took to social media to express their excitement.

One said: “Can’t wait for the new series of Dancing On Ice amazing line-up of celebs.”

So looking forward to seeing the show.

Another commented: “So looking forward to seeing the show.”

Finally, a third said: “Can’t wait to see @HamishGaman and @Faye_Brookes taking the ice.”

New Dancing On Ice
Denise and Matt Evers make a great pairing on Dancing On Ice 2021 (Credit: ITV)

What has happened with the series already?

The series has already attracted controversy, with the so-called Dancing On Ice ‘curse’ striking again.

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren was reportedly dumped by his girlfriend, Nicole Hadlow.

Jason Donovan on Dancing On Ice 2021
Jason Donovan will take to the ice next year (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dancing On Thin Ice with Torvill & Dean: ITV confirms festive documentary about skating duo

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Nicole felt sidelined and he’s done little to put her mind at ease.”

It had been claimed the couple’s relationship came under strain at the amount of time he was devoting to training with professional Vanessa Bauer.”

Will you be watching the new series? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

