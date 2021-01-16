Dancing on Ice star Rebekah Vardy has blasted “covidiot” footballers for partying during the pandemic.

The WAG and former model, 38, is married to Leicester City and former England ace Jamie Vardy.

But Becky thinks that some of Jamie’s colleagues in the game haven’t covered themselves with glory during lockdown.

Rebekah said it’s a privilege to play football (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Dancing On Ice Star Rebekah Vardy say?

With coronavirus cases soaring within the Premier League, players have come under the spotlight after it was revealed that some of them have been breaking lockdown rules.

With 36 cases in the last week, some games have had to be postponed.

Speaking to The Sun, Becky said: “I think it’s a privilege to be in the position that they find themselves in.

Read more: Dancing on Ice: Graham Bell feels ‘massively guilty’ about partner Yebin’s accident

“Yes they work hard, but at the same time they need to set an example.

“It’s not going to go down well with Joe Bloggs if a footballer is having a lockdown party and off seeing his mates while he can’t see his family.”

Dancing on Ice hopeful Rebekah Vardy with husband Jamie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Jamie been doing during lockdown?

Becky was also keen not to tar all footie players with the same brush.

It’s not going to go down well with Joe Bloggs if a footballer is having a lockdown party and off seeing his mates while he can’t see his family.

She revealed that her husband Jamie has been homeschooling their four children during lockdown.

She said that just “because there’s a couple of Covidiots” it doesn’t mean all players are disobeying rules.

Rebekah is delighted with her body (Credit: ITV)

‘Pre-baby’ body

Rebekah was speaking ahead of the launch of Dancing On Ice tomorrow night (January 17).

And the mum-of-five revealed that the intense training has given her “best figure” since her twenties.

Read more: Dancing On Ice 2021: Colin Jackson says he ‘turned down’ being in a same-sex couple

She said she never imagined her body would be back to how it was “pre-baby”.

“It’s incredible,” she said.

Dancing On Ice begins tomorrow night (January 17) at 6pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.