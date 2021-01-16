The Masked Singer: Glenn Hoddle aka Grandfather Clock had a Top 40 single in the 80s!

Time ran out for Grandfather Clock on tonight’s The Masked Singer as he was revealed as Glenn Hoddle.

The legendary England player and football manager found himself in the bottom two alongside Viking.

Judges Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Milligan decided Grandfather Clock had reached the end of his journey.

They went wild as the mask came off to reveal Glenn, who said he’d wanted to do the show as he loved singing.

“I’ve always had a passion for singing and I wanted to give it a go,” he said. “When this came along which was too good to say no to.”

Glenn Hoddle singing past

Jonathan remembered that Glenn had in fact bothered the charts with fellow footie star Chris Waddle in 1987 with song Diamond Lights (see the video at the bottom of this article!).

Glenn was 30 years old at the time and at the top of his playing career.

How old is Glenn Hoddle?

Glenn is now 63 and he works as a television pundit and commentator for ITV Sport and BT Sport.

He said of the Masked Singer judges: “I have met one or two of them in the past and they were all very kind about my performances and they were so close!

“I think they might even have mentioned my name in the overall discussions, but no one actually guessed it, so I guess the clues wasn’t too obvious after all.”

Time to say goodbye to Glenn Hoddle aka Grandfather Clock on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Which of THESE do YOU THINK is TRUE? 🔍🤔 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/GZIYiXgJye — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 16, 2021

Read more: Masked Singer bookies’ theories

Harlequin is keeping her cards close to her chest (Credit: ITV)

Who is Harlequin?

The classy lady suggested she has done lots of writing and storytelling, prompting suggestions such as JK Rowling… and Sarah Ferguson.

However, her voice is so accomplished, most viewers think it is a pro singer – Emily Sande, Des’ree, Macy Gray and Gabrielle are favourites.

Calling Gabrielle for Harlequin on #MaskedSingerUK. Sure she had an album called Sunrise too which would fit in with the clues. — Lara Trubshaw (@LaraInCornwall) January 16, 2021

Bush Baby is still keeping everyone guessing (Credit: ITV)

Who is Bush Baby?

Mo Milligan appeared to have lost his senses when he guessed at Daniel Day Lewis for the faux-Aussie performer… as the A-list actor is good at accents.

Other slightly more sensible suggestions included Josh Widdecombe, John Thomson and Matt Lucas.

The jury is still out on Viking (Credit: ITV)

Who is Viking?

JR plumped for Game of Thrones star Jermone Flynn after tonight’s performance, while Rita opted for Rick Astley.

Mo rather randomly plucked Lance Armstrong out of thin air, while Davina suggested fellow ginger Chris Evans.

Roman Kemp was also touted.

Read more: Latest viewer theories ahead of The Masked Singer episode four

Blob’s stumped the judges (Credit: ITV)

Who is Blob?

Some decent guesses as well as utter daftness from the judges for tonight’s final performer.

None of them suggested Lenny Henry… a little suspicious given the Twitterati is convinced it’s him!

Our DETECTIVES think @NileRodgers, @GDavies, Frank Skinner or @StephenFry could be BEHIND THE MASK 👀🎭 Who do YOU think it is? 🤔 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/lDq7xON2da — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 16, 2021

Let us know all your theories from tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.