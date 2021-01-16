Masked Singer Glenn Hoddle
TV

The Masked Singer: Glenn Hoddle aka Grandfather Clock had a Top 40 single in the 80s!

He was on Top Of The Pops with Chris Waddle!

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

Time ran out for Grandfather Clock on tonight’s The Masked Singer as he was revealed as Glenn Hoddle.

The legendary England player and football manager found himself in the bottom two alongside Viking.

Judges Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Milligan decided Grandfather Clock had reached the end of his journey.

They went wild as the mask came off to reveal Glenn, who said he’d wanted to do the show as he loved singing.

“I’ve always had a passion for singing and I wanted to give it a go,” he said. “When this came along which was too good to say no to.”

Glenn Hoddle singing past

Jonathan remembered that Glenn had in fact bothered the charts with fellow footie star Chris Waddle in 1987 with song Diamond Lights (see the video at the bottom of this article!).

Glenn was 30 years old at the time and at the top of his playing career.

How old is Glenn Hoddle?

Glenn is now 63 and he works as a television pundit and commentator for ITV Sport and BT Sport.

He said of the Masked Singer judges: “I have met one or two of them in the past and they were all very kind about my performances and they were so close!

“I think they might even have mentioned my name in the overall discussions, but no one actually guessed it, so I guess the clues wasn’t too obvious after all.”

Masked Singer Grandfather Clock
Time to say goodbye to Glenn Hoddle aka Grandfather Clock on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Masked Singer bookies’ theories

Masked Singer Harlequin
Harlequin is keeping her cards close to her chest (Credit: ITV)

Who is Harlequin?

The classy lady suggested she has done lots of writing and storytelling, prompting suggestions such as JK Rowling… and Sarah Ferguson.

However, her voice is so accomplished, most viewers think it is a pro singer – Emily Sande, Des’ree, Macy Gray and Gabrielle are favourites.

Masked Singer bush baby
Bush Baby is still keeping everyone guessing (Credit: ITV)

Who is Bush Baby?

Mo Milligan appeared to have lost his senses when he guessed at Daniel Day Lewis for the faux-Aussie performer… as the A-list actor is good at accents.

Other slightly more sensible suggestions included Josh Widdecombe, John Thomson and Matt Lucas.

The Masked Singer Viking
The jury is still out on Viking (Credit: ITV)

Who is Viking?

JR plumped for Game of Thrones star Jermone Flynn after tonight’s performance, while Rita opted for Rick Astley.

Mo rather randomly plucked Lance Armstrong out of thin air, while Davina suggested fellow ginger Chris Evans.

Roman Kemp was also touted.

Read more: Latest viewer theories ahead of The Masked Singer episode four

Masked Singer Blob
Blob’s stumped the judges (Credit: ITV)

Who is Blob?

Some decent guesses as well as utter daftness from the judges for tonight’s final performer.

None of them suggested Lenny Henry… a little suspicious given the Twitterati is convinced it’s him!

Let us know all your theories from tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

charlie dimmock
Charlie Dimmock: Is the bra-dodging Garden Rescue star married?
Boxer Barry McGuigan breaks silence over tragic death of his daughter
Keeley Hawes
Is Keeley Hawes still married to Matthew Macfadyen and do they have kids together?
Lucy lyndhurst
Lucy Lyndhurst reveals son Archie’s cause of death after ‘harrowing’ second post mortem
Ulrika Jonsson instagram
Ulrika Jonsson admits ‘mentally things are dark’ in brutally honest Instagram post
prince harry meghan markle sellout
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed as ‘biggest royal sellouts in history’