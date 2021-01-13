The Masked Singer has left ITV viewers guessing over which mystery celebrity is hidden behind what mask – and the theories have been rife!

Fans of the show will know so far three of this year’s famous faces have been unmasked, with nine others still hiding their identity.

But who are the bookies’ favourite theories?

Who are the bookies’ favourite theories for The Masked Singer? (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer: Who are the bookies’ favourite theories?

Odds have now been announced detailing the favourites to be unveiled.

So far, Martine McCutcheon, Mel B, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor have all been unmasked.

The Badger

According to Ladbrokes’ list of odds, Kevin Clifton is the current favourite to be unveiled as the Badger at 5/4.

The Strictly star is closely followed by Will Green at 3/1, Guy Martin at 5/1 and Jahmene Douglas at 6/1.

The Blob

Meanwhile, bookies predict Lenny Henry will be unmasked as the Blob with odds of 5/6.

Romesh Ranganathan, Richard Osman and Courtney Act are also close contenders.

Bookies predict Lenny Henry will be unmasked as the Blob (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Martine McCutcheon shares sweet moment her son learned she was Swan on The Masked Singer

Grandfather Clock

Former England star David James is a 7/4 favourite for Grandfather Clock, while Chris Kamara stands at 5/2 and Bradley Walsh at 6/1.

David Seaman and Peter Crouch are both in running at 6/1 and 8/1.

Harlequin

Singer Gabrielle is 5/4 to be Harlequin, as Tracey Chapman follows closely behind with 7/2.

In addition, Scarlett Moffatt is priced at 5/1.

Robin

Bookies are currently offering odds of 1/5 for JLS star Aston Merrygold to be the Robin.

Meanwhile, the second most likely is fellow X Factor contestant Olly Murs at 4/1.

Sheridan Smith is a firm favourite to be the Sausage (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Masked Singer UK: Martine McCutcheon is Swan but is there a secret celebrity couple?

Sausage

After more clues were revealed about the Masked Singers’ identities on Saturday night, Sheridan Smith is 4/5 to be the Sausage.

Meanwhile, former X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson is 5/1, while Stacey Solomon is 6/1.

Viking

Welsh singer and television presenter Aled Jones is the bookies’ favourite to be unmasked as the Viking at 6/4.

Furthermore, Ricky Wilson (4/1) and Mika (9/2) are both in the line-up.

When is the Masked Singer on?

The Masked Singer is back on this Saturday night with another five mystery characters.

Blob, Grandfather Clock, Bush Baby, Viking and Harlequin will all take to the stage to perform.

The Masked Singer UK continues on Saturday January 16 at 7pm on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.