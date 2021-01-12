The Masked Singer is back on this Saturday night with another five mystery characters.

Blob, Grandfather Clock, Bush Baby, Viking and Harlequin will all take to the stage to perform.

But let’s concentrate on Blob for a moment – who could he or she be, and what are the fan theories doing the rounds?

Blob has made an impression (Credit: ITV)

What is Blob like on The Masked Singer?

It’s safe to say Blob has already created quite an impression.

The purple and pink character has layers of gunk dripping off him (or her).

It has four eyes and boasts a big, wide, toothy grin.

In the voiceover, the character said he/she had been called ‘four eyes’ in the past.

He also said that he/she was also ‘big, bright and bold.’

But what did these clues mean?

Could Sir Lennybe Blob? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What are viewers’ theories?

Some viewers made the connection between Blob and Mr Blobby from Noel Edmonds’ 1990s TV hit, Noel’s House Party.

According to some viewers, former Deal Or No Deal host Noel, 72, could be the man behind the mask.

Other theories include comedian Romesh Ranganathan.

The 42-year-old star wears glasses and is a tall man.

Could he be Blob?

#MaskedSinger Blob is Lenny Henry — Dan (@dcmcmlxxvi) January 2, 2021

I think the blob is Lenny Henry because that's who it sounded to me when he was singing. #MaskedSinger — Jasmine Medley (@JasmineMedley24) January 2, 2021

If the Blob isn't Lenny Henry then its someone impersonating him #MaskedSinger — Darci Johnston (@pinky_dj_jo) January 2, 2021

#MaskedSinger ooh oooh Blob = Lenny Henry….swear I heard that familiar "owwww" right at the end — Ash B (@pokerqueen44) January 2, 2021

Who else do viewers think is Blob?

Another theory popular with fans is Sir Lenny Henry.

After the character’s performance of Uptown Funk, fans queued up on Twitter to share their belief that Sir Lenny, 62, was the man behind the mask.

One fan wrote: “If Blob isn’t Lenny Henry it’s someone impersonating him #MaskedSinger.”

Another said: “Oooh oooh Blob + Lenny Henry.

“Swear I head that familiar “owwww” right at the end.”

While the majority think it’s the legendary comedian, some had another theory…. Shaun Wallace from The Chase.

The Masked Singer UK continues on Saturday January 16 at 7pm on ITV

