She was recently unmasked as Alien on The Masked Singer and now Sophie Ellis-Bextor has revealed that three of the show’s judges did guess her identity.

However, she said it was cut from the show’s final edit.

The new series of The Masked Singer started on Boxing Day, with six of the new series’ stars performing for judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan.

Sophie said three judges guessed she was Alien on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Did viewers know who was behind the mask?

One look on Twitter suggested that viewers knew the identity of Alien almost immediately.

But the judges didn’t have a clue… or so viewers were led to believe.

Read more: Rita Ora’s most baffling Masked Singer comments

Speaking after her week one exit from the show, Murder On The Dancefloor singer Sophie has now revealed the truth.

They didn’t put it in the edit but three of the judges said my name as well, so I already knew I’d been rumbled.

And she said that not one but three of the judges correctly guessed it was her behind the mask.

However, it was cut from the final edit of the show.

None of the judges picked Sophie as their final choice so her name didn’t make the cut (Credit: ITV)

What did Sophie say about being Alien on The Masked Singer?

Speaking to The Sun, Sophie revealed she knew she had been “rumbled” when three judges predicted she was Alien.

Read more: Viewers are convinced Stacey Solomon is The Masked Singer’s Sausage

She said: “They didn’t put it in the edit but three of the judges said my name as well, so I already knew I’d been rumbled.”

Sophie added that none of them put her as their final choice, though, which could be why she didn’t make the final cut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@sophieellisbextor)

Even Sophie’s one year old knew it was her

The mum of five decided to disguise her voice to throw the judges off the scent – something her kids found hilarious.

Sophie said: “My kids found it absolutely hilarious that I put on such a weird accent. They were like: ‘Why on earth did you do that?’”

The singer also revealed that her youngest, one-year-old Mickey, even guessed it was his mum before she was unmasked.

Speaking on Instagram, she said: “Even my one year old pointed at the telly and shouted: ‘Mummy!’ when I started singing in the alien suit.”

*ED! has contacted ITV for a comment on this story.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you knew it was Sophie behind the mask.