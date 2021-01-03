The Masked Singer revealed Mel B as the latest secret celebrity contender on Saturday night.

The ousted Spice Girl, 45, was guessed by three out of the four judges correctly – and it was only her first performance!

Mel, full name Melanie Brown, sang Kylie Minogue’s classic Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

Judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Rita Ora all correctly guessed it was the northern star.

Did you guess it was Mel B? (Credit: ITV)

Mel B saddened many fans by her early exit from The Masked Singer

Dressed as The Seahorse, some viewers were stunned that the megastar appeared on the show at all.

While others shared on Twitter their disappointment that she was booted off so early on in the series.

In fact, some begged for Mel B to return and even argued that she should have won the entire series.

After being discovered, Mel took to Twitter, sharing a video of her being unmasked.

She tweeted: “Hahaha yessss it was me.”

Mel said she tried to hide her thick northern accent (Credit: ITV)

Mel B swears she didn’t tell her fellow Spice Girls

One The Masked Singer viewer said to Mel B: “Queen you were amazing. You deserved to go through, I’m so mad.”

While another user argued: “You deserved to win,” and a third user claimed: “Loved you Mel! Wish you were on the show longer. Robbed! X.”

Whereas a fourth user declared: “You should have stayed in longer! Loved seeing you singing again on TV. Don’t stay away for too long.”

And a fifth user ranted: “Most famous singer they’ve had in the show voted out in her first show. What a load of [bleep].”

Hahaha yessss it was me https://t.co/kp7PB8wGtp — Melanie Brown (@OfficialMelB) January 2, 2021

After being outed, Mel B said she was really tempted to tell her fellow Spice Girls she was going on the hit show.

But she didn’t dare in the end – and didn’t even tell her mum.

Mel explained: “Well, yeah! I didn’t tell any of them. I didn’t tell anybody, not even my mum and my mum’s a big gossip so I definitely wouldn’t have told her.”

She went on to say she did her absolute best to try and hide her iconic Leeds accent.

The pop star continued: “It’s a bit nerve wracking because with this mask on you can’t see and it’s very constricted. So it’s literally like singing with someone’s hand in your face so that bit was a bit daunting but when the music starts you just get into it.

“I thought I did quite a good job not sounding so northern. To be quite girly and soft with no accent was hard work actually.”

