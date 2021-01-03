Katie Price hinted she’s pregnant with her sixth child after a cryptic Instagram snap.

Mum-of-five Katie, 42, took to the social media site to update fans on her Insta Stories.

Katie has often said she wants a baby with new beau Carl Woods, and perhaps this is the moment.

The snap of folic acid was a big hint from Katie (Credit: Instagram)

What did Katie Price say about being pregnant?

The image showed a plastic container of folic acid pills, which are said to help prevent birth defects.

Beneath the photo of the pills, she added a caption, tagging Carl, 31, into the post.

“Yep it’s that time, get ready @carljwoods.” she wrote.

“I love you boo.”

ED! contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Katie and Carl have been trying for a baby (Credit: Hewitt/PalaceLee / SplashNews.com)

Put a ring on it

Over Christmas, Katie spoke to The Sun newspaper, and confirmed that she and Carl had been trying for a baby.

“I’m not getting any younger,” she said. ”I do look younger as I get older but you know what I mean.

“It would be amazing to enter the New Year with a baby on the way and a ring on my finger.

“We’ve been trying – I’ll find out if I’m pregnant on the 29th because that’s when my period is due.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie promised that pair would have a baby

The loved-up pair recently spent a sun-kissed holiday in the Maldives.

During the trip, Katie said that she and Carl will “have their first baby together”.

And recently, Katie shared another intimate snap of the pair on their return in bed together.

She gushed that her love for Carl is something she’s never experienced before.

“No matter where we are together our conversations and connection we have for each other is totally something I’ve never experienced!” she told fans.

