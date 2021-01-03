Katie Price has hinted she's pregnant again
Katie Price hints she’s pregnant as star tells fans ‘it’s that time’ and starts taking folic acid

Could it be the first for Katie and Carl?

By Paul Hirons
Katie Price hinted she’s pregnant with her sixth child after a cryptic Instagram snap.

Mum-of-five Katie, 42, took to the social media site to update fans on her Insta Stories.

Katie has often said she wants a baby with new beau Carl Woods, and perhaps this is the moment.

The snap of folic acid was a big hint from Katie (Credit: Instagram)

What did Katie Price say about being pregnant?

The image showed a plastic container of folic acid pills, which are said to help prevent birth defects.

Beneath the photo of the pills, she added a caption, tagging Carl, 31, into the post.

Read more: Katie Price reveals son Harvey gave her inspiring New Year’s present

“Yep it’s that time, get ready @carljwoods.” she wrote.

“I love you boo.”

ED! contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Katie and Carl have been trying for a baby (Credit: Hewitt/PalaceLee / SplashNews.com)

Put a ring on it

Over Christmas, Katie spoke to The Sun newspaper, and confirmed that she and Carl had been trying for a baby.

“I’m not getting any younger,” she said. ”I do look younger as I get older but you know what I mean.

It would be amazing to enter the New Year with a baby on the way and a ring on my finger.

“We’ve been trying – I’ll find out if I’m pregnant on the 29th because that’s when my period is due.”

Katie promised that pair would have a baby

The loved-up pair recently spent a sun-kissed holiday in the Maldives.

During the trip, Katie said that she and Carl will “have their first baby together”.

And recently, Katie shared another intimate snap of the pair on their return in bed together.

Read more: Katie Price delights Instagram fans with family pic of kids and Carl Woods

She gushed that her love for Carl is something she’s never experienced before.

“No matter where we are together our conversations and connection we have for each other is totally something I’ve never experienced!” she told fans.

