Masked Singer swan revealed martine mccutcheon
TV

The Masked Singer UK: Martine McCutcheon is Swan but is there a secret celebrity couple?

This was her moment to go!

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

The Masked Singer said goodbye to Swan at the end of episode 3 tonight, whose identity was revealed as Martine McCutcheon… but what are the latest theories on the remaining contestants?

Sausage took on Swan in the sing-off after the audience chose to keep Dragon, Robin and Badger.

Who is Swan Masked Singer
Martine McCutcheon enjoyed her Swan song… (Credit: ITV)

The judges decided to keep Sausage, as they had one last guess at Swan’s identity – Kimberley Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Martine McCutcheon and Idina Menzel (of Frozen fame) were all pitched.

And it was indeed Martine! “I was right for once!” Jonathan Ross said gleefully.

But who is behind the masks of the four celebs from tonight yet to be unveiled – do you agree with the latest theories from other viewers?

Who is Sausage on Masked Singer UK
Is Sausage on The Masked Singer pro singer and actress Sheridan Smith?

Who is Sausage?

There’s still a lot of love for Sausage being Stacey Solomon, but theories about Sheridan Smith are also gathering pace.

There were clues about DIY, which led to Rita Ora suggesting Location, Location, Location presenter Kirsty Allsopp.

Each singer tonight gave three ‘facts’ about themselves; two fibs and one truth.

However, Ent Daily thinks Stacey Dooley may have revealed herself when speaking… are we alone in this one?

Who is robin the masked singer
Is Robin actually a footballer? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Robin?

In the opening VT, Robin appeared with a football, leaving many viewers and judges convinced he must therefore be a pro footballer.

But we think it was a red herring and Robin is a celebrity who actually played for Soccer Aid.

Mo Milligan eventually cottoned onto this too… We’re sticking with our original guess of Aston Merrygold. And plenty of viewers on Twitter are in agreement.

Read more: This Morning fans convinced Holly Willoughby is on The Masked Singer

who is badger masked singer

Who is Badger?

Man of mystery Badger is continuing to baffle viewers and judges alike – he did warn that he’d had plenty of experience of blending into the background.

Jonathan Ross guessed Alan Titchmarsh because of a clue about ‘blossoming’. And then Rita got very confused about it being Alan Partridge.

One of Badger’s clues was that strictly he is known as a dancer. This prompted some viewers to plump for Brendan Cole.

But we’re going for Stacey Dooley’s other half Kevin Clifton – he’s also an accomplished West End singer…

What do you think of this theory about Will Young?

who is dragon Masked Singer theories Dragon

Who is Dragon?

Davina McCall still can’t decide if it’s a girl or boy dragon… maybe they’re fluid?

Comedians are a popular choice though, from Miranda Hart and Katherine Ryan to Sandi Toksvig.

Ent Daily was convinced after episode one that it was actually Susan Calman… but Courtney Act – a recurring guess on Twitter – seems like a very good shout.

One of the clues from Dragon was about an incident with a shoe… when Courtney appeared on Celeb Big Brother, her shoes got tangled in her dress. Hmmmm.

Let’s hear your theories on who’s behind the disguises on The Masked Singer! Join the conversation on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

The show continues next Saturday, January 16 on ITV.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

adele rose coronation street
Who is Adele Rose? Coronation Street paid tribute at the end of Friday’s final episode
Christine Lampard and Frank pregnant
Christine Lampard announces she’s pregnant with second baby
Kate Ferdinand son Cree with husband Rio
Kate Ferdinand enjoys first drink since giving birth to baby son Cree
Mark Labbett weight loss
Mark Labbett makes weight loss prediction after ‘losing an incredible five stone’
Has Kerry left Emmerdale? Where is actress Laura Norton?
Who is Sausage on Masked Singer UK
Masked Singer UK: Sausage makes last-minute change to their outfit