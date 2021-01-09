The Masked Singer said goodbye to Swan at the end of episode 3 tonight, whose identity was revealed as Martine McCutcheon… but what are the latest theories on the remaining contestants?

Sausage took on Swan in the sing-off after the audience chose to keep Dragon, Robin and Badger.

Martine McCutcheon enjoyed her Swan song… (Credit: ITV)

The judges decided to keep Sausage, as they had one last guess at Swan’s identity – Kimberley Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Martine McCutcheon and Idina Menzel (of Frozen fame) were all pitched.

And it was indeed Martine! “I was right for once!” Jonathan Ross said gleefully.

But who is behind the masks of the four celebs from tonight yet to be unveiled – do you agree with the latest theories from other viewers?

Is Sausage on The Masked Singer pro singer and actress Sheridan Smith?

Who is Sausage?

There’s still a lot of love for Sausage being Stacey Solomon, but theories about Sheridan Smith are also gathering pace.

There were clues about DIY, which led to Rita Ora suggesting Location, Location, Location presenter Kirsty Allsopp.

Each singer tonight gave three ‘facts’ about themselves; two fibs and one truth.

Sausage is Sheridan Smith, surely,? #TheMaskedSinger — Simon Lowe (@simonlowe) January 9, 2021

However, Ent Daily thinks Stacey Dooley may have revealed herself when speaking… are we alone in this one?

Is Robin actually a footballer? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Robin?

In the opening VT, Robin appeared with a football, leaving many viewers and judges convinced he must therefore be a pro footballer.

But we think it was a red herring and Robin is a celebrity who actually played for Soccer Aid.

Mo Milligan eventually cottoned onto this too… We’re sticking with our original guess of Aston Merrygold. And plenty of viewers on Twitter are in agreement.

Robin defo Aston from JLS based on that voice #TheMaskedSinger — big bad daddy gary (@hannahgg_) January 9, 2021

Who is Badger?

Man of mystery Badger is continuing to baffle viewers and judges alike – he did warn that he’d had plenty of experience of blending into the background.

Jonathan Ross guessed Alan Titchmarsh because of a clue about ‘blossoming’. And then Rita got very confused about it being Alan Partridge.

One of Badger’s clues was that strictly he is known as a dancer. This prompted some viewers to plump for Brendan Cole.

But we’re going for Stacey Dooley’s other half Kevin Clifton – he’s also an accomplished West End singer…

What do you think of this theory about Will Young?

Badger is will young- was in strictly, and wears green- song evergreen #MaskedSingerUK — zo (@zooooeee_x) January 9, 2021

Who is Dragon?

Davina McCall still can’t decide if it’s a girl or boy dragon… maybe they’re fluid?

Comedians are a popular choice though, from Miranda Hart and Katherine Ryan to Sandi Toksvig.

Who do YOU think is BEHIND THE MASK? 🐉👀🕵️‍♂️ Our DETECTIVES think it’s @Kathbum, @ElijahWood, @mermhart or Sara Blakely 🔍🤔 Share YOUR guesses with #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/IJVuSoBVk7 — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 9, 2021

Ent Daily was convinced after episode one that it was actually Susan Calman… but Courtney Act – a recurring guess on Twitter – seems like a very good shout.

One of the clues from Dragon was about an incident with a shoe… when Courtney appeared on Celeb Big Brother, her shoes got tangled in her dress. Hmmmm.

Dragon is @courtneyact! Could the shoe incident be the wardrobe malfunction in Celebrity Big Brother? #MaskedSinger — Joseph Grima (@jgrima88) January 9, 2021

The show continues next Saturday, January 16 on ITV.