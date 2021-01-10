Martine McCutcheon was Swan on The Masked Singer, and she moved fans and celebrity friends as she shared the touching moment her son realised it was her.

The former EastEnders actress, 44, was unmasked on the latest episode of the ITV show.

She posted a video on Instagram of her holding her five-year-old son Rafferty as they watched the big reveal together on TV.

Read more: Martine McCutcheon posts no make-up selfie – in cactus pyjamas!

Martine McCutcheon chanted “Take it off” as they unveiled her as Swan on the screen and Rafferty looked utterly stunned.

“Mummy, mummy!” he said excitedly several times, as he looked at his mother in disbelief.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon)

“What?” “How did you…?” he asked, as Martine beamed and hugged him.

Martine McCutcheon loved being Swan on The Masked Singer

Martine said in the caption: “@maskedsingeruk Thank you so much for having me! The most amazing project to be part of! Huge!

“Thank you to the whole team – what a brilliant bunch people to work with! I’ve never known an operation like it!”

The star continued: “I didn’t get to sing a big ballad. But I DID get to be a showgirl again and also surprise Rafferty by being on one of his favourite ever shows!

“Bless him, he was so proud. Not being able to breathe and getting backache from the huge, heavy, wired Swan sculpture was all worth it!”

“I can’t believe I managed to keep it a secret!” Martine added.

Swan on The Masked Singer (Bandicoot TV/ITV)

What did people think of the cute clip?

The sweet moment between Martine and her son totally charmed her friends.

“Omg! That is the cutest!” Steps star Faye Tozer Smith wrote on Instagram.

Martine’s fellow Albert Square star Patsy Palmer said the moment was “beautiful”. Patsy was herself on the show last year.

“Love this,” said presenter Helen Skelton.

Martine McCutcheon (Splash News)

Read more: This Morning fans convinced Holly Willoughby is on The Masked Singer

TV star Gaby Roslin said it was the “cutest and most adorable reaction ever”. Actress Victoria Summer, meanwhile, called it “adorable” and praised “hero” Martine.

It also touched fans, with many gushing about the “fantastic” and “cute” clip.

Martine and singer Jack McManus welcomed Rafferty in 2015.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.