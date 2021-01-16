The Masked Singer is back for another episode, and fans are desperate to know who’s hiding behind the Grandfather Clock costume.

Mel B, Martine McCutcheon and Sophie Ellis-Bextor have already been unmasked on the ITV series.

With another celebrity set to be revealed tonight (January 16), we’ve rounded up all the latest theories.

Grandfather Clock is a sports star, Masked Singer fans think (Credit: ITV)

Who is Grandfather Clock on The Masked Singer?

All we know about Grandfather Clock is that he’s a sporting legend.

But which sporting legend? It’s definitely football, but with so many possibilities, fans are stumped.

Most theories currently focus on David James and goalkeeper David Seaman.

‘You’ve clocked it,’ Chris quipped when questioned (Credit: Splash News)

Masked Singer: Has Grandfather Clock been ‘clocked’?

However, Chris Kamara dropped a hint on Steph’s Packed Lunch that some think has given the game away.

You’ve clocked it.

After some gentle ribbing from host Steph McGovern and fellow guests, Chris quipped: “You’ve clocked it.”

So is it a spoiler alert… or is Chris bluffing?

Harlequin has some fans stumped (Credit: ITV)

Who is Harlequin on The Masked Singer?

Currently, 90s singer Gabrielle is the most likely pick.

Twitter believes it’s definitely the singer, and we can definitely understand why. Those smooth vocal tones are quite distinguishable!

Read more: The Masked Singer judge Jonathan Ross is fuming

Others thought it could be Ruth Langsford after the masked celeb said she was “a little bit jack”.

The This Morning star’s son is called Jack!

Harlequin #maskedsinger is 100% Gabrielle. No doubt about it. I know that voice — kelly🌿 (@phoebetonkinns) January 12, 2021

Bush Baby’s accent isn’t fooling viewers (Credit: ITV)

Who is Bush Baby on The Masked Singer UK?

Now, Bush Baby is a tough one.

The character’s attempt at what appears to be a fake Australian accent has viewers baffled.

But what we do know is it’s likely someone who has been on I’m A Celebrity.

Read more: The Masked Singer – best theories on Swan, Badger, Dragon, Sausage and Robin

Judge Mo Gilligan previously suggested Jo Swash, which also seems like a decent shout.

However, other guess include chef John Torode and former Neighbours star Mark Little. But honestly? We’re clueless still!

Fans think the Viking could be Norwegian (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Viking on The Masked Singer?

Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs – and formerly The Voice – was a popular choice on social media for the first few weeks.

However, the front-runner now appears to be singer Morten Harket, from pop band A-ha. For a start, he’s Norwegian, and he also appeared on The Voice.

The Voice clue is important as Viking hinted that he had “found his voice”.

Viewer are desperate to know who Blob is (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Blob on The Masked Singer?

Now, this one we think we have in the bag.

Practically everyone and their mum seems to believe Blob is comedian Lenny Henry.

We clocked his unmistakable voice from the moment he opened his mouth to sing.

There have been a couple of other guesses though. Matt Lucas has popped up a few times, as as The Chase’s Shaun Wallace.

But we’d put money on Lenny!

Let us know all your theories from the second episode of The Masked Singer on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.