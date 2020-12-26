The Masked Singer UK is back and viewers wasted no time sharing their theories about who the celebs behind the masks could be during the first episode.

Six of the 12 characters took to the stage battling it out in pairs, with one eventually being eliminated in a vote-off by the panel of judges, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and newbie Mo Gilligan.

By the end of the show Alien took off her ‘head’ and Sophie Ellis Bextor – an actual professional singer – revealed herself.

Sophie had been one of the most popular theories from Masked Singer viewers – even her baby son guessed it was her!

Yes so as most of you guessed 😂 it was me & she in #themaskedsinger 👽 Even my one year old pointed at the telly and shouted ‘mummy!’ when I started singing in the alien suit! Anyhoo a fun and trippy way to spend a few days and enjoy the rest of the show- no idea who anyone is! pic.twitter.com/aMStRvc5wz — Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@SophieEB) December 26, 2020

But the other five from tonight’s show are much harder to call and there are loads of theories on social media about each of them.

Who is Robin?

Robin was first up and dropped some clues about boxing and Albert Square but were these a bit of a red herring? Guesses on Twitter range from Peter Andre and Olly Murs to Jamie Borthwick from EastEnders and Aston Merrygold from JLS. The smart money has to be on Aston – that voice, the package in those trousers!

Who is Swan?

Swan dropped a couple of clues that led viewers to think of a Strictly star… with the most popular theories being Ashley Roberts and Darcey Bussell.

She went on to say that she was honoured, which further fuelled speculation about Darcey, who is a Dame.

Who is Dragon?

Viewers suspect Michelle Visage, Sue Perkins and Courtney Act – quite the mix! The rainbow-coloured tummy led many to believe it was a member of the LBTQ+ community. Entertainment Daily is adding another theory to the mix: Susan Calman!

Who is Sausage?

Sausage said she was an all-rounder and might be seen as a tomboy, but she’s actually a girlie girl.

Billie Piper was one of the most popular theories on Twitter, but a lot of other viewers thought Stacey Solomon.

ED! has a sneaky suspicion it could be Alexandra Burke.

Who is Badger?

Well, now, Badger had a lot of swagger. The final performer on the first show claimed that he had managed to have a long career in the spotlight going unnoticed.

Davina thought Hollywoood star Andy Serkis… viewer theories included Roger Taylor (he was a very popular pick, in fact!).

