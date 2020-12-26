The Masked Singer UK series two is set to take the nation by storm, and fans will be welcoming new judge Mo Gilligan to the panel.

The popular series is based on Korean show King of Mask Singer, and proved a massive success for ITV earlier this year.

With coronavirus still crippling the UK, Mo has taken over from US comedian Ken Jeong for season two.

What is Mo Gilligan famous for?

The comedian began his career sharing comedy videos on his YouTube account.

At the time, the star was working in retail on the shop floor.

However, he went viral in 2017 when he caught the attention of rapper Drake, and the rest is history.

In 2018, he became the host of Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show.

It was a great success, and the broadcaster went on to give the star his very own show, The Lateish Show, in 2019.

Later on in the same year, he scored his first Netflix special.

He was also nominated for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award at the BAFTAs.

Does Mo Gilligan have a girlfriend?

Mo rarely speaks about his love life publicly.

However, in 2018 he confessed he was dating Hollyoaks star Sophie Wise.

Since then he’s kept his lips sealed about his girlfriend, so it’s unclear if he’s back on the market or still dating.

Who are the other judges on The Masked Singer UK?

Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross will return to be on the Celebrity Sleuth panel for The Masked Singer’s second series.

Host Joel Dommett said Mo is “brilliant” and “hilarious” in the role.

“It was nice to have someone new in the mix,” Joel said.

He continued: “The panel is brilliant this year. We’re so lucky, everyone gets along – there are no crazy divas.”

What time is The Masked Singer on?

The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Boxing Day at 7pm.

The first series of The Masked Singer in the UK started last January and lasted for several weeks.

The series was filmed in September.

Despite production going ahead during the coronavirus pandemic, Joel insisted not much has changed.

He said: “The only thing different is there are perspex divides between the panel. Pretty much everything is the same, the costumes are still absolutely mad, the suits are still mad, the panel is still crazy.”

