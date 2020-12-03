The Masked Singer UK new characters have been revealed by ITV.

They include Alien, Dragon and Sausage, all of whose names identify the personas the mystery celebrity competitors will take on.

There will be twelve new costumes for the famous warblers to dress up in.

And according to host Joel Dommett, viewers will be amazed by the line up of celebs that have signed up to wear the bizarre costumes this year.

He told reporters: “If anyone thought they can’t step it up from the first series, they have. It feels huge. The names are insane, like really insane.”

Say hello to The Masked Singer’s new characters (Credit: ITV)

Who are The Masked Singer UK new characters?

Joining Alien, Dragon and Sausage will be Seahorse, Viking, Blob, Harlequin, Swan, Bush Baby, Badger, Robin and Grandfather Clock.

But who will be the famous faces underneath the masks?

Do these new characters possibly reveal anything about the celebs’ identities just by looking at the costumes?

But who will be under the masks of the new characters? (Credit: ITV)

When will The Masked Singer be back on TV?

The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Boxing Day at 7pm. The programme is being billed as a ‘new series’.

The first series of The Masked Singer in the UK started last January. It lasted for several weeks into February.

The second series seems to be starting a couple of weeks earlier than might have been expected. Nonetheless, it will no doubt continue through into early 2021.

The costumes are still absolutely mad, the suits are still mad, the panel is still crazy.

The series was filmed in September. Despite production going ahead during the coronavirus pandemic, host Joel Dommett has noted the new series hasn’t changed all that much.

He said: “The only thing different is there are perspex divides between the panel. Pretty much everything is the same, the costumes are still absolutely mad, the suits are still mad, the panel is still crazy.”

Mo Gilligan joins the the Masked Singer’s judging panel (Credit: ITV YouTube)

Who are the judges on The Masked Singer UK?

Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross return to be on the Celebrity Sleuth panel for The Masked Singer’s second series.

However, US comedian and actor Ken Jeong has been replaced by comic Mo Gilligan.

Joel said Mo is “brilliant” and “hilarious” in the role.

“It was nice to have someone new in the mix,” Joel said.

He continued: “The panel is brilliant this year. We’re so lucky, everyone gets along – there are no crazy divas.”

The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Boxing Day at 7pm.

