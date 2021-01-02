The Masked Singer season 2 judge Jonathan Ross has opened up about his disappointing New Year’s Day.

The TV host took to Twitter on Friday (January 1) to reveal that he and his family had planned to celebrate with his son.

Jonathan Ross shared an epic rant on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

What did Jonathan Ross say on Twitter?

He told fans that Harvey Ross, 26, first met his partner five years ago and they wanted to mark the occasion.

Jonathan said the family had decided to order a celebratory takeaway.

However, according to the Masked Singer star, nothing ended up going quite as they had planned.

He took to Twitter to rant about his “terrible” experience that he claimed had ruined his day.

While I’m here. If anyone is tempted to use @SUPPERLondon for a special occasion – DON’T. we ordered a meal for my sons anniversary last night. Nothing arrived. Terrible and deceitful customer service. Spent 3 hours trying to get through. Terrible bunch of charlatans. — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) January 1, 2021

“If anyone is tempted to use @SUPPERLondon for a special occasion – DON’T,” ranted Jonathan. “We ordered a meal for my son’s anniversary last night. Nothing arrived.

He then alleged: “Terrible and deceitful customer service. Spent three hours trying to get through. Terrible bunch of charlatans.

“Horrible company. Took me an hour to get someone to respond, then they lied!”

Horrible company. Took me an hour to get someone to respond, then they lied! At least if they’d have been honest we could have made other plans for my son. It was his 5 year anniversary with his partner. — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) January 1, 2021

The TV star added: “At least if they’d have been honest we could have made other plans for my son. It was his five-year anniversary with his partner!”

ED! contacted the company for comment.

Fans rushed to comment below Jonathan’s remarks.

“Think of the scenarios that might have caused this on New Year’s Eve in lockdown. Then try setting up your own business in 2021. Not as easy as it looks,” said one follower.

Jonathan responded: “What a weird thing to say. Also I do run a company and it’s easy to pass on information. That’s all I wanted.”

Grandfather Clock is one of the new characters (Credit: Bandicoot TV/ITV)

What time does The Masked Singer season 2 continue?

The Masked Singer season 2 returns to ITV tonight (Saturday, January 2) at 8pm.

Last week saw pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor unmasked in front of the nation.

Taking to the stage this week are Bush Baby, wearing a yellow babygrow, and the mysterious Seahorse.

Another, called Grandfather Clock, appears as a huge mustachioed clocked in a striped suit.

Joining them are Harlequin – a sinister jester-like figure in an epic gown – and the bearded Viking.

And last, but not least, Blob, a bizarre blue and purple alien with four eyes.

– The Masked Singer airs on ITV at 8pm on Saturday (January 2)

