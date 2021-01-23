Larry King has died with Piers Morgan leading the tributes
News

Larry King dead: Piers Morgan pays tribute to his ‘hero’ as broadcaster dies aged 87

The iconic broadcaster enjoyed a 60-year career

By Paul Hirons

Piers Morgan has paid tribute to legendary US broadcaster Larry King after his death at the age of 87.

Larry was an iconic newscaster and talkshow host who enjoyed a 60-year career.

Piers, his successor on CNN, paid tribute to his friend and mentor, calling him a “TV legend”.

When did Larry King die?

Larry’s official Twitter account posted a message today (January 23) telling fans of the sad news.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King who passed away this morning at the age of 87 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

Read more: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid address complaints over her dress

“For 63 years, and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” it said.

A cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

However, Larry tested positive for COVID-19 in late 2020.

Larry King has died aged 87
Larry King enjoyed a long career (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Larry King known for?

Larry was most famous for hosting Larry King Live on CNN from 1985 to 2010.

With his trademark glasses and braces, he interviewed some of the biggest names in politics and showbusiness.

Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN.

However, after he left CNN, Larry continued his show elsewhere until his death.

He was married eight times to seven different women.

Piers Morgan leads Larry King tributes

Piers Morgan, who took over from Larry on CNN in 2010, led the tributes.

Calling him a “TV legend” Piers added: “Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN.

“He said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’

Read more: Piers Morgan weight: GMB host accused of ‘fat-shaming’ after he says Susanna Reid has ‘never been heavier’

(He married 8 times so [he’s] a mother-in-law expert.

“But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer.”

Pay your tributes on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Death in Paradise season 10 ep three
Death in Paradise season 10: Jason Manford episode divides viewers as some brand it ‘weak’
Carl Woods slammed for Photoshop fail with Katie Price
Katie Price boyfriend: Carl Woods fumes after being slammed for ‘Photoshop fail’
Spencer Morgan on Twitter: Piers Morgan’s son branded ‘attention seeker’ over lockdown ‘conspiracy’
Ruth Langsford on Loose Women
Has Ruth Langsford left Loose Women? Viewers baffled by her absence
Mick Norcross’ death: Fans urge TOWIE to record special tribute to late star
denise loose women
Fans of Loose Women star Denise Welch come to her defence as she’s trolled for ‘crying crocodile tears’ on air