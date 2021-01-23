Piers Morgan has paid tribute to legendary US broadcaster Larry King after his death at the age of 87.

Larry was an iconic newscaster and talkshow host who enjoyed a 60-year career.

Piers, his successor on CNN, paid tribute to his friend and mentor, calling him a “TV legend”.

When did Larry King die?

Larry’s official Twitter account posted a message today (January 23) telling fans of the sad news.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King who passed away this morning at the age of 87 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

“For 63 years, and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” it said.

A cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

However, Larry tested positive for COVID-19 in late 2020.

Larry King enjoyed a long career (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Larry King known for?

Larry was most famous for hosting Larry King Live on CNN from 1985 to 2010.

With his trademark glasses and braces, he interviewed some of the biggest names in politics and showbusiness.

Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN.

However, after he left CNN, Larry continued his show elsewhere until his death.

He was married eight times to seven different women.

Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was 'like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.' (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer. pic.twitter.com/1JsXeeZYEk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021

Piers Morgan leads Larry King tributes

Piers Morgan, who took over from Larry on CNN in 2010, led the tributes.

Calling him a “TV legend” Piers added: “Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN.

“He said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’

(He married 8 times so [he’s] a mother-in-law expert.

“But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer.”

