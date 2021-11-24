TV

I’m A Celebrity: Richard Madeley has ‘traits of narcissism’ while Naughty Boy is ‘too sensitive’, expert says

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

I’m A Celebrity stars Richard Madeley and Naughty Boy have already made huge impressions during their short time on the ITV show.

The Good Morning Britain host is set to take on a gruesome challenge tonight (November 24).

Meanwhile, Naughty has already threatened to quit alongside campmate Arlene Phillips.

I'm A Celebrity Richard Madeley
I’m A Celebrity star Richard Madeley is taking on a trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Richard Madeley and Naughty Boy

But what does an expert think of their behaviour so far?

Senior therapist Sally Baker spoke to The Mirror about this year’s I’m A Celeb campmates.

According to the therapist, Richard is a contender to win the show.

However, the presenter will have to beat fan favourite David Ginola first.

She told the publication: “In terms of who will win, Richard Madeley has an enormous ego and will want to prove he’s the best. He’s got traits of narcissism and is very ambitious.

“But David Ginola is fit, he’s strong and muscular, so he’ll be able to cope physically with the harsh conditions and lack of food.”

naughty boy I'm a celeb
Naughty has already threatened to quit (Credit: ITV)

Sally also shared her view on musician Naughty.

She called his behaviour last night “attention-seeking”, adding: “He’s way too sensitive for this kind of brutal treatment. And I think he’s being massively triggered, probably by childhood experiences.”

However, the expert believes that Naughty won’t quit due to “money”.

Naughty threatens to quit

During last night’s episode, Naughty shared his doubts over remaining on the show.

It came after losing against Snoochie Shy in the trial.

He told his campmates: “I think my time here is done.

Some viewers expressed their unhappiness with Arlene Phillips on social media
Could Richard win the show? (Credit: ITV)

“I had a feeling earlier and I was thinking about mum and obviously I love you guys – I don’t think after knowing what the Main Camp probably knew what they were putting me through knowing I did the challenge earlier.

“I don’t know if I could ever join that camp.”

Arlene also revealed that she wanted to quit.

Naughty’s family have since spoken out on social media, following the episode.

