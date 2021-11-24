I’m A Celebrity star James Haskell – the son-in-law of Richard Madeley – has criticised the show for giving the campmates biscuits.

The rugby star, who appeared in the jungle in 2019, is married to Richard‘s daughter Chloe.

During last night’s show (November 23), James took to social media to share his thoughts on the current series.

Richard Madeley’s son-in-law James Haskell criticised I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Instagram Story/James Haskell)

I’m A Celebrity star Richard Madeley

On the show, the campmates competed in the latest head-to-head challenge.

Frankie Bridge and Kadeena Cox took part for the main camp, while Naughty Boy and David Ginola represented the Clink.

In the end, the main camp won a plate of digestive biscuits.

However, James took issue with the amount of biscuits they received.

Reflecting on his own jungle experience, the star took to Instagram to complain.

Alongside footage of the scene, James wrote: “How the hell are these lot getting full biscuits when we got 1/4?

Richard missed out on the biscuits (Credit: ITV)

“This is [bleep] @imacelebrity.”

In the next clip, James urged viewers to vote for his famous father-in-law.

He said: “I think we need a bit of Richard Madeley doing challenges here. Can everyone please vote and download the app for free.

This is [bleep] I’m A Celebrity!

“Vote for Richard to do some trials to see what the man is made of. He’ll be as absolute hero!”

James, 36, is clearly in luck as Richard, 65, is taking on the trial tonight (November 24).

The Good Morning Britain star will face the Castle Kitchen Nightmares following the public vote.

James appeared in the jungle in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

James warns Richard

Ahead of entering the Welsh castle, Richard revealed that his son-in-law warned him not to lose his temper.

Speaking about James, the host told Metro: “He was brilliant [until] I think, halfway through and then hunger just got the better of him. He had a flashpoint with the rest of the camp and shouted at them.

“Viewers, they don’t like it when people lose their temper.

“So the only advice he’s given me is, don’t let the hunger get the better of you and if you’re getting ratty, pipe down, keep your temper.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Richard’s daughter Chloe shared a series of throwback photos of her dad during his castle stint.

James and Chloe tied the knot back in 2018.

