I’m A Celebrity tonight: Ant and Dec in stitches as Richard Madeley dives head first into gruesome trial

I’m A Celebrity star Richard Madeley appears to struggle during the show’s gruesome trial tonight (November 24).

The Good Morning Britain host, 65, was picked to take on Castle Kitchen Nightmares by the public on Tuesday.

And it appears the challenge proves particularly difficult for Richard.

Richard Madeley is taking on the I’m A Celebrity trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity tonight

In a preview for tonight’s show, Richard is seen whimpering as he attempts to win stars for camp.

The star goes head first down a shoot before landing in murky water – leaving Ant and Dec in hysterics.

Ant laughs: “That image will stay with me for a long time.”

This is really hard!

However, Richard has a difficult time finding the stars.

He complains: “Urgh, it’s freezing.”

The star then adds: “This is really, really hard.”

But will he manage to secure enough meals for camp?

Richard struggles to find stars for camp (Credit: ITV)

Naughty Boy and Arlene threaten to quit

It comes after Naughty Boy and Arlene Phillips both threatened to leave the show.

The pair were originally placed in the Castle Clink, before moving to the main camp tonight.

Naughty Boy voiced his concerns after losing last night’s trial against Snoochie Shy.

He told his fellow campmates: “I think my time here is done.

“I had a feeling earlier and I was thinking about mum and obviously I love you guys – I don’t think after knowing what the Main Camp probably knew what they were putting me through knowing I did the challenge earlier.

“I don’t know if I could ever join that camp.”

Richard dives head first into the trial (Credit: ITV)

However, Naughty Boy and Arlene both appeared in the main camp as Ant and Dec entered last night.

Since then, the star’s family have spoken out on social media.

His family re-shared a post, saying: “In a world where so many say to ‘be kind’ and so much focus on mental health and changing the stigma around men and depression/anxiety, the reaction and comments towards Naughty Boy are disappointing to say the least.”

They then added: “This! If only everyone knew what [Naughty Boy is] battling on the outside world.

“His mum (my nan) is battling dementia and he has been taking care of her for the last five years. This is the first time he has left her to do something life-changing! He is just overwhelmed and he will be fine.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Wednesday 24 November at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub

