I’m A Celebrity favourite Giovanna Fletcher’s younger brother Mario Falcone has admitted it was “hard to watch” his sister break down after missing out on a treat from home.

The former TOWIE star, 32, took to social media to share a meme of someone breaking into the castle in a bid to help Giovanna.

It comes after the podcast host got emotional during last night’s show, as she failed to win a message from her loved ones.

Mario Falcone admitted it’s ‘hard to watch’ sister Giovanna on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following Sunday’s episode, Mario said: “Hard to watch tonight @mrsgifletcher.”

Meanwhile, the meme read: “Me breaking into the castle to bring Giovanna a treat from home.”

Fans rushed to show their support, with one commenting: “She is my fave to win – she’s my queen. Ur sister is lovely caring and genuine.”

A second said: “I can’t believe no one offered to swap with her! They should have given those with young children the treats first.”

What happened to Giovanna Fletcher on I’m A Celebrity?

Giovanna, 35, was left heartbroken after failing to receive a special treat from her husband Tom and their three sons Max, Buzz and Buddy.

She wasn’t alone, though, with campmates AJ Pritchard and Jordan North also missing out on a special treat.

Speaking in the Telegraph, Giovanna said: “Your heart aches and then you attach yourself to anything.

“How lovely would it be to hear from Tom and the boys, just a sentence?

Giovanna broke down on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

“I’m going to pretend that each sentence everyone gets is from Tom and the kids. I’m just going to adopt them like they’re mine.”

The emotional moment also pulled on the heartstrings of Giovanna’s husband Tom.

The McFly rocker was watching the show from home and struggled seeing his wife cry.

Taking to Instagram, he said: “That was really tough to watch. It was awful seeing her get upset about a letter from home. I wish she got it.”

Giovanna has become a firm favourite in camp (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say?

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to show their support to Giovanna.

Soon after the episode aired, one raged: “The fact #GIOVANNA didn’t get her treat from home is an actual CRIME!! Without a doubt she would have been my first choice.”

Another fumed: “Them not thinking to give Giovanna her treat from home is one of the meanest things I think I’ve ever seen? After everything she’s done? #imaceleb.”

While others couldn’t believe the mum-of-three was left empty-handed after treating the entire camp to a luxury item earlier on in the series.

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

