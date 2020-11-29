I’m A Celebrity viewers devastated as Giovanna Fletcher breaks down in tears

I’m A Celebrity fans were left devastated as Giovanna Fletcher missed out on a treat from home.

The podcast host and author, 35, broke down in tears after failing to win a message from her husband Tom and their sons Max, Buzz and Buddy.

Giovanna wasn’t alone, though, with campmates AJ Pritchard and Jordan North also missing out on a special treat from their loved ones.

Giovanna Fletcher missed out on a special treat during tonight’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Why did Giovanna Fletcher get emotional?

Throughout the day the campmates were tasked with challenges to retrieve keys, which opened boxes that could win them both dinner and treats.

However, they also risked opening boxes with nothing in them.

Jessica Plummer, Russell Watson and Jordan were the first to take on a water-themed task.

The group managed to collect ten out of ten keys for camp.

The presenter appeared emotional as she failed to receive a message (Credit: ITV)

Next up was Shane Richie, Beverley Callard, Giovanna and AJ, who retrieved five out of ten keys.

The remaining campmates, Vernon Kay, Ruthie Henshall, Mo Farah and Victoria Derbyshire, won seven keys.

Despite their best efforts throughout the day, AJ, Jordan and Giovanna were left empty-handed when the boxes were opened in camp.

Speaking in the Telegraph, Giovanna said: “Your heart aches and then you attach yourself to anything. How lovely would it be to hear from Tom and the boys, just a sentence?”

What did viewers say?

Fans couldn’t help but feel sorry for Giovanna.

One tweeted: “So gutted for Giovanna. Puts everyone else first, even when it came to her luxury item and didn’t get chosen to have her treat in return.”

Another wrote: “Feel so sorry for Giovanna to not have got a message from home! That was cruel for no one to have picked her.”

A third said: “Giovanna was quietly crying and still no one picked her? That got me. She’s got young children, think that was so heartless. Especially when some of them didn’t even seem bothered.”

Bunch of snakes in that camp not choosing Giovanna. I’m heartbroken for her 😭💔 #ImACeleb — _ (@jackmbishop_) November 29, 2020

so annoyed nobody chose Giovanna to get a treat and letter from home #ImACeleb — Tom 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺〄 (@tomjchambers) November 29, 2020

I don’t really understand why no one gave mum of 3 young kids Gi her treat?! #ImACeleb — Amy Hart (@amyhart1707) November 29, 2020

A fourth said: “Giovanna’s sadness at not getting her note from home made me tear up a bit, I just wanna hug her.”

A fifth added: “Poor Giovanna didn’t get her treat from home even when she was so selfless and chose the S Club 7 song for everyone to dance to! Livid.”

While Love Island’s Amy Hart fumed: “I don’t really understand why no one gave mum of 3 young kids Gi her treat?!”

