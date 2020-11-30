I’m A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher broke down over not receiving a treat from home and her husband Tom has admitted it was “tough” to watch.

On Sunday night’s show, the campmates had a chance to win a treat from home by taking on a challenge to retrieve keys, which opened boxes that could win them both dinner and treats.

However, Giovanna along with AJ Pritchard and Jordan North missed out on a special treat from their loved ones.

Giovanna Fletcher broke down on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

What did Giovanna say on I’m A Celebrity?

Giovanna left viewers devastated as she broke down in tears over not being able to hear from Tom and their three sons, Max, Buzz and Buddy.

She said in The Telegraph: “Your heart aches and then you attach yourself to it.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers devastated as Giovanna Fletcher breaks down in tears

“You think, ‘how lovely would it be to hear from Tom and the boys, just a sentence.’

“I’m going to pretend that each sentence everyone gets is from Tom and the kids. I’m just going to adopt them like they’re mine.”

Giovanna didn’t win her treat from home (Credit: ITV)

Tom was watching the episode from home and struggled seeing his wife cry.

He said on his Instagram Stories: “That was really tough to watch.

“It was awful seeing her get upset about a letter from home. I wish she got it.

Tom expressed his heartbreak over Giovanna (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“Obviously everyone must be really craving it but especially those with young kids must be craving the connection from home.”

He added: “That’s been the hardest thing to watch so far.”

Viewers were also heartbroken for Giovanna.

Tom admitted it was “tough” to watch Giovanna break down on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Instagram Stories)

One person said on Twitter: “Giovanna’s sadness at not getting her note from home made me tear up a bit, I just wanna hug her.”

Another wrote: “My heart actually broke for Giovanna. She would’ve been my first choice for getting a treat, bless her!”

It was awful seeing her get upset about a letter from home.

One tweeted: “Giovanna is the nicest person there and deserved a treat.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.