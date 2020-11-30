Shane Richie set for HUGE career comeback after moaning about money woes on I’m A Celebrity

Shane Richie is predicted to enjoy a massive career comeback after I’m A Celebrity.

The former EastEnders star, 56, has complained about money woes several times on the ITV reality show.

And ITV and brands are reportedly now lining up to hire him once he leaves the Welsh Castle.

A source told The Mirror: “Before going in Shane said he’d love to go back to EastEnders in 2021 but there are now other offers on the table too over the next 12 months.

“ITV are interested in using him in some projects, and he has theatre work and other avenues to explore too.

Shane says he has suffered financially this year (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Shane Richie and his fortune?

“He was a huge star in the 90s and there is nothing to stop him having a big comeback in 2021.”

Shane previously told The Sun that he was mainly doing I’m A Celeb this year to pay off his debts.

He explained that due to COVID all of his 2020 gigs were cancelled – leaving him surviving off credit cards and donations from mates.

He told the paper: “And now I am literally skint. You save money for a rainy day but you don’t expect the rainy day to last six months.

“Thankfully I’ve been able to borrow money from mates, my family and the bank and my wife is now very happy we can finally pay off the credit card!”

Shane Richie says work has dried up this year (Credit: ITV)

What has Shane said about his career?

And while in the Welsh camp he has complained about his lack of funds and work.

Meanwhile he even said he’d been humiliatingly refused an audition for the Mr Tumble movie.

Speaking to fellow campmate Giovanna Fletcher, he said: “I got turned down this year by Mr Tumble. So, we’re all out of work, my manager rings up and says I’ve put you up for this part, they’re making this movie before they go into lockdown and they want you to play a cheeky copper.

“No. Don’t want him. Didn’t even get back to me.”

Shane Richie doing a spider-themed trial on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

And he hasn’t just blamed 2020 for his money issues, but even says his 90’s Daz ads have held him back.

In fact, he told his celebrity campmates: “It killed my career, I was Mr Saturday night… I did the Daz ad and it stopped overnight.”

Before adding that he’d been turned down from a blockbuster movie because of the humorous ads.



He explained: “They were looking for a name, a Londoner to play a gangster and on the other side of the door, I heard them go, ‘oh we’ve got that prat from the Daz ads on the other side of that door’.”

