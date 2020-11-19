I’m A Celebrity viewers declared Giovanna Fletcher had “the best” luxury item tonight.

New campmates Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall had to take on a series of tasks earlier in the programme to win their co-star’s items.

Ruthie had to get Jordan North to give her a foot massage while she and Russell also had to persuade their campmates to pick the wrong answer to the Castle Coin challenge.

The I’m A Celebrity stars opening their luxury items (Credit: ITV)

What happened on I’m A Celebrity tonight?

Meanwhile, Russell also had to pretend he had seen a ghost in the castle.

Completing all the pranks, Russell and Ruthie won all 12 luxury items.

Jessica left in tears over her luxury item – a cup with a photo of her daughter on it (Credit: ITV)

At the end of Thursday’s show, the camp sat around the fire and received their items.

Jessica Plummer and Victoria Derbyshire became emotional as they had photos of their children.

Meanwhile, Hollie Arnold got her dressing gown and Beverley Callard received a hairbrush.

Victoria received a photo of her sons and husband on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

In addition, AJ Pritchard got his favourite hair curl cream and Shane Richie got Disney Princess shower gel which reminded him of the smell of his shower at home.

Meanwhile, Mo Farah also received a drawing from his children.

Giovanna Fletcher brings song as luxury item

However, viewers declared Giovanna’s luxury item “the best” as she had a song for everybody to enjoy.

Mo Farah received a drawing from his kids (Credit: ITV)

And to make things even better, it was S Club 7’s hit track, Reach.

She said: “I know you’re all really excited about my one. I thought something to lift our spirits and give us a bit of a boogie.

“S Club 7!” as the song began playing.

The camp started dancing around the fire.

Giovanna Fletcher brought an S Club 7 song as her luxury item (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say about Giovanna Fletcher’s item?

Meanwhile, one person on Twitter wrote: “Absolutely LOVED #giovanna luxury item what a legend.”

In addition, another said: “Nah Giovanna had the best luxury item!!”

A third added: “Giovanna choosing something to make everyone happy rather than something just for herself.”

