Giovanna Fletcher on I'm A Celebrity
TV

I’m A Celebrity: Giovanna Fletcher wins over viewers with ‘best’ luxury item

Giovanna Fletcher thought of her campmates

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

I’m A Celebrity viewers declared Giovanna Fletcher had “the best” luxury item tonight.

New campmates Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall had to take on a series of tasks earlier in the programme to win their co-star’s items.

Ruthie had to get Jordan North to give her a foot massage while she and Russell also had to persuade their campmates to pick the wrong answer to the Castle Coin challenge.

I'm A Celebrity camp
The I’m A Celebrity stars opening their luxury items (Credit: ITV)

What happened on I’m A Celebrity tonight?

Meanwhile, Russell also had to pretend he had seen a ghost in the castle.

Completing all the pranks, Russell and Ruthie won all 12 luxury items.

Jessica Plummer on I'm A Celeb
Jessica left in tears over her luxury item – a cup with a photo of her daughter on it (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Vernon Kay leaves fans ‘cringing’ with name-dropping habit

At the end of Thursday’s show, the camp sat around the fire and received their items.

Jessica Plummer and Victoria Derbyshire became emotional as they had photos of their children.

Meanwhile, Hollie Arnold got her dressing gown and Beverley Callard received a hairbrush.

Victoria Derbyshire on IAC
Victoria received a photo of her sons and husband on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

In addition, AJ Pritchard got his favourite hair curl cream and Shane Richie got Disney Princess shower gel which reminded him of the smell of his shower at home.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Declan Donnelly surprises Ant McPartlin as he celebrates birthday on set

Meanwhile, Mo Farah also received a drawing from his children.

Giovanna Fletcher brings song as luxury item

However, viewers declared Giovanna’s luxury item “the best” as she had a song for everybody to enjoy.

Mo Farah on I'm A Celebrity
Mo Farah received a drawing from his kids (Credit: ITV)

And to make things even better, it was S Club 7’s hit track, Reach.

She said: “I know you’re all really excited about my one. I thought something to lift our spirits and give us a bit of a boogie.

“S Club 7!” as the song began playing.

The camp started dancing around the fire.

Giovanna Fletcher on I'm A Celebrity
Giovanna Fletcher brought an S Club 7 song as her luxury item (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity viewers say about Giovanna Fletcher’s item?

Meanwhile, one person on Twitter wrote: “Absolutely LOVED #giovanna luxury item what a legend.”

In addition, another said: “Nah Giovanna had the best luxury item!!”

A third added: “Giovanna choosing something to make everyone happy rather than something just for herself.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

I'm A Celebrity Mo Farah (1)
I’m A Celebrity: Mo Farah stuns viewers as they think he has mobile phone in camp
Vernon Kay on I'm A Celebrity
I’m A Celebrity: Vernon Kay leaves fans ‘cringing’ with name-dropping habit
christmas 2020
Christmas 2020: Government will allow families to meet but 25-day lockdown could follow
Jordan North on I'm A Celebrity
I’m A Celebrity: Jordan North smashes trial and wins 12 stars as fans demand he stop being picked
I'm A Celebrity Shane Richie Jordan North
I’m A Celebrity: Shane Richie stuns viewers with ‘beans’ comment about Jordan North
bgt Amanda holden
BGT star Amanda Holden dares to bare as she shows her nipples in cut-out dress