I’m A Celebrity presenter Ant McPartlin was treated to a host of surprises by best pal Declan Donnelly on his 45th birthday.

The TV pair celebrated Ant’s birthday at Gwrych Castle in North Wales as they prepared to host the ITV reality series.

Ahead of the show, Ant was met to a swarm of balloons and banners as he arrived on set yesterday (November 18).

I’m A Celebrity star Ant McPartlin celebrated his birthday on set (Credit: Instagram Story/antanddec)

Ant and Dec celebrate on the I’m A Celebrity set

At one point, the Geordie ran through a balloon arch as Dec followed on behind him.

The Britain’s Got Talent hosts were also surprised with balloon characters of themselves.

Ant appeared thrilled with the display as he floricked backstage.

Dec, 45, later poked fun at his long-time best friend as he gifted him a present, which was wrapped up in five boxes.

Declan Donnelly treated Ant on his birthday (Credit: Instagram Story/antanddec)

The moment was filmed for their joint Instagram account, with Ant opening up each box to finally unveil a pen.

Alongside the clip, Dec wrote: “Happy Birthday Ant!

“Giving the gift that keeps on giving… and giving, and giving.”

Ant’s celebrity pals rushed to comment, with Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts both sending birthday wishes.

Viewers demand for I’m A Celebrity to start earlier

Ant’s special day follows shortly after fans begged bosses to air the 2020 series earlier.

Due to the pandemic, the ITV show was forced to move to the UK instead of its usual location in Australia.

But now that the show is set in Wales, many fans are wondering whether it can air earlier than 9pm as some think it’s on too late.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “#imacelebrity needs to start earlier I’m getting too old to be up this late.”

The Geordie duo were treated to balloon characters (Credit: Instagram Story/antanddec)

Another complained: “I’m A Celeb needs to start earlier because I’m getting too old to stay up past 9.”

Last night’s show saw camp newbies Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall embark on their first Bushtucker trial, Stage Fright.

During the trial, the two were covered in bugs, rotten tomatoes and had to put fish eyes in their mouths.

However, some viewers accused Russell of using his hands during the vile challenge.

