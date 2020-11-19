Vernon Kay on I'm A Celebrity
TV

I’m A Celebrity: Vernon Kay leaves fans ‘cringing’ with name-dropping habit

Vernon Kay just can't help himself on I'm A Celebrity

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

I’m A Celebrity star Vernon Kay has been accused of name-dropping on the show.

Viewers have noticed a developing habit among the campmates – they seem to be trying to out-do each other when it comes to dropping famous names.

So much so that viewers have called it “embarrassing”.

Vernon Kay on I'm a celebrity
Vernon Kay loves a bit of name-dropping, according to I’m A Celebrity fans (Credit: ITV)

How did Vernon Kay’s name-dropping start on I’m A Celebrity?

Shane Richie got the ball rolling on Tuesday night (November 16) when he described a go-karting incident with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

And it didn’t take long for Vernon, 46, to join in.

He told campmates about the time he bumped into a very famous face during a food shop.

Read more: Vernon Kay strips off on I’m A Celeb in shower scenes as viewers all make same joke

Vernon Kay on I'm A Celeb
Vernon Kay saw Brad Pitt in his local M&S (Credit: ITV)

What else did Vernon say about his celeb spots?

He said: “I had my face in the veg and I saw this figure coming to the door and I recognised it straight away…

He was amazing, he was just the nicest fella.

“…And I thought ok wow, that’s such and such and I looked and it was, it was Brad Pitt.”

Vernon’s name-dropping didn’t end there.

He also described encounters with Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Angelina Jolie in Sainsbury’s.

Vernon Kay on I'm A Celebrity
I’m A Celebrity fans poked fun at Vernon (Credit ITV)

If Tuesday night wasn’t enough, he was back at it last night (Wednesday November 18).

Describing in an interview during his T4 days with Tom Hanks, he said: “He was amazing. He was just the nicest fella.”

He also said the two subsequently bumped into each other on a press junket years later.

Vernon was delighted to report that Tom still remembered his name.

How did fans react to Vernon and the name-dropping?

It didn’t long for viewers to pick up on the habit.

One wrote on Twitter: “Hope this season isn’t just going to be about @vernonkay name dropping and playing celeb top trumps.

“Get in the bin.”

Read more: I’m A Celeb: Former jungle star Linda Barker is championing Vernon Kay for the win

Another said: “[I’m] Re-watching last night’s #ImACeleb and the only thing more embarrassing than regular people name dropping celebrities is celebrities name dropping more famous celebrities.”

Finally, one fan also called the habit “cringe”.

